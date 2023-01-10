Read full article on original website
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/10/22 (Lots of New Pins, Construction Trucks along at TRON and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful, sunny day so let’s get started!. We hopped the Resort Monorail over to Magic Kingdom and took a peek at construction happening below at the previous Spirit of Aloha site. Markers are placed around the site and the large crane...
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport Celebrates Disney100 with Special Fountain Show, Character Greetings, and More
Although there’s no Disney property in Singapore, the famed global hub is getting in on the fun of the Disney100 celebration with some special festivities at the iconic Jewel Changi Airport mall, attached to the airport bearing the same name. There’s a special show, photo spots, and even a limited time character greeting!
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
Rob Kaz Art Features New Disney Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
There’s something for everyone at Rob Kaz Art during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The booth, located near the Canada Pavilion, is home to new works featuring the worlds of the Disney Parks, Star Wars, Marvel, and more!. Rob Kaz Art. “Clan of Two” (bottom left...
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Schedule Announced for Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic 2023 at Walt Disney World
Disney has announced the dates for the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events at Walt Disney World parks. Moonlight Magic will take place on February 8 and 15 at EPCOT. It will be held on May 11 and September 13 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It will be on July 11 and August 2 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And at Typhoon Lagoon on May 23 and August 23.
Vintage Julie Andrews Photos and Succulents Added to Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Two weeks after the grand opening of the Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, a few more decorations have been added to the otherwise bland shop. Carousel Coffee is located in the lobby, replacing Dundy’s Sundries, which closed permanently in October. A black-and-white photo of Cinderella Castle has...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disney Announces Tron Opening Date, Free Resort Parking, Park Reservation Changes and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Disney announced a slew of changes this week, based on feedback from the guests! And Tron finally has an official opening date!. We’re back with more news and discussing the...
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Hoodie and Youth Shirt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster hoodie and youth shirt have parked at Rock Around the Shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This hoodie has a white torso, but blue sleeves and a blue hood. A Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster-branded guitar is on the front with wings and...
2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Kicks Off, Non-Projection Face Elsa Animatronic Revealed, Disney Orders ‘Phineas & Ferb’ Revival, & More: Daily Recap (1/13/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, January 13, 2023.
PHOTOS: Common Areas at All Star Sports and Music Resorts Being Refreshed at Walt Disney World
Today we stopped by All Star Sports and All Star Music Resorts at Walt Disney World, and we noticed some light construction and painting work to refresh the resorts. We noticed at All Star Sports Resort that the concrete outside Building 10 was being repainted. This area is football themed and is right next to a turf field.
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire
Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
BREAKING: Pete’s Silly Sideshow Character Meet and Greets Returning to Magic Kingdom This Weekend
The character meet and greets of Pete’s Silly Sideshow will return to Magic Kingdom this weekend after almost three years. Guests will once again be able to meet Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and The Great Goofini beginning on January 15, 2023. Pluto appeared at Pete’s Silly...
VIDEO: Figment-Themed Beacon of Magic Show Debuts for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One little spark lit up for us tonight… or many sparks rather, as we enjoyed the new Figment-centric Beacon of Magic show as part of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts! And the best part is you can enjoy the new show below, and read on for photos.
