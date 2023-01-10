The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.

2 DAYS AGO