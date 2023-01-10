Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d

CORRECTION: The victim’s name was initially spelled incorrectly. It has been updated.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County man was killed in an industrial accident in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old William Skeens from Clark County.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Eastern Enterprise, a machining services and CNC milling equipment facility on Dayton Avenue. According to the 911 call a man was caught in a piece of equipment and killed.

“Somebody’s dead in the machine,” the caller stated. Dispatch then confirmed that the machine had been shut off.

2 NEWS crews confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene.

An OSHA spokesperson confirmed compliance officers have been sent to the facility.

