Clark County, OH

Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
 5 days ago

CORRECTION: The victim’s name was initially spelled incorrectly. It has been updated.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County man was killed in an industrial accident in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old William Skeens from Clark County.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Eastern Enterprise, a machining services and CNC milling equipment facility on Dayton Avenue. According to the 911 call a man was caught in a piece of equipment and killed.

“Somebody’s dead in the machine,” the caller stated. Dispatch then confirmed that the machine had been shut off.

2 NEWS crews confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene.

An OSHA spokesperson confirmed compliance officers have been sent to the facility.

10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WDTN

One person injured following Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue around 1:57 a.m. on Sunday on a report of someone shot. The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after being shot in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The person shot is only described as a male and was shot in the arm, dispatch says. Police […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 injured after crash in Logan County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Madison County man convicted of Easter murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

2 dead following Butler Twp. crash ID’d

Preliminary investigation revealed that the first vehicle was traveling southbound on Frederick Pike and the second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Springfield Road when a "high-impact" crash occurred in the four-way stop intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

