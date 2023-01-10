ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Jim Jordan to spearhead new select committee to probe “weaponization” of government

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Bob Hippler
5d ago

oh my God he is really not fit for this position and is going to cause all sorts of problems can't we get a real politician who wants to help the American people

Reply(1)
12
UseYourBrain
5d ago

ThThe GOP campaigned on the border crisis, crime, inflation and energy costs, yet the very first thing they announced was their plan to investigate Hunter Biden, Covid, Dr Fauchi, the DOJ and the entire Biden Family..... Let Trump's 'RevengeTour' begin. So much for improving things for the American people. Jim Jordan stated it's his 'constitutional duty' to get to the bottom of these issues... Where was Jim Jordan's 'constitutional duty' when we're trying to investigate the January 6th insurrection?? The hypocrisy of the GOP is amazing.They also announced months ago their intentions of cutting Social Security and Medicare and yet the MAGA base voted for them anyway. The GOP keeps them so inflamed over immigration, their hatred and fear of others and Culture Wars that they could not see the big picture. Maybe once the GOP starts hitting their pocket books they'll wake up. You get what you vote for.

Reply(1)
9
Mary Jackson
4d ago

Gym needs to stand trial for his part and covering up for Strauss and the young boys at Ohio state. He's a liar. He lied on camera in front of millions concerning this. He's a po crap.

Reply
3
Related
Cleveland.com

Editorial cartoons for Jan. 15, 2023: FAA glitch, Biden’s classified documents, border visit

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of U.S. flights Wednesday when a decades-old piece of software failed. Editorial cartoonists took notice. Michael Ramirez of the Las Vegas Review-Journal leads the gallery with an image of the FAA’s information technology department flying a broken-down biplane from the early 20th Century. Dana Summers of Tribune Content Agency see Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg piloting an airplane ride, suggesting he is over his head. Phil Hands of the Wisconsin State Journal and Bill Bramhall of the New York Daily News suggest fliers are taking their chances when they buy an airline ticket.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering

After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Rep. Jim Jordan Weaponization Subcommittee: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was already a joke that Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio is going to chair the House Judiciary Committee, now one of insurrectionist former President Donald Trump’s most hazardous halfcocked weapons in Congress becomes double barreled and reloaded also chairing the new House “Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider what employers must do to accommodate religious employees, among eight new cases it added. The cases are expected to be argued in April. In one involving a former postal employee, the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices.
COLORADO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy