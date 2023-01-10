Ohio’s Jim Jordan to spearhead new select committee to probe “weaponization” of government

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider what employers must do to accommodate religious employees, among eight new cases it added. The cases are expected to be argued in April. In one involving a former postal employee, the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO