Ohio’s Jim Jordan to spearhead new select committee to probe “weaponization” of government

oh my God he is really not fit for this position and is going to cause all sorts of problems can't we get a real politician who wants to help the American people
ThThe GOP campaigned on the border crisis, crime, inflation and energy costs, yet the very first thing they announced was their plan to investigate Hunter Biden, Covid, Dr Fauchi, the DOJ and the entire Biden Family..... Let Trump's 'RevengeTour' begin. So much for improving things for the American people. Jim Jordan stated it's his 'constitutional duty' to get to the bottom of these issues... Where was Jim Jordan's 'constitutional duty' when we're trying to investigate the January 6th insurrection?? The hypocrisy of the GOP is amazing.They also announced months ago their intentions of cutting Social Security and Medicare and yet the MAGA base voted for them anyway. The GOP keeps them so inflamed over immigration, their hatred and fear of others and Culture Wars that they could not see the big picture. Maybe once the GOP starts hitting their pocket books they'll wake up. You get what you vote for.
Gym needs to stand trial for his part and covering up for Strauss and the young boys at Ohio state. He's a liar. He lied on camera in front of millions concerning this. He's a po crap.
