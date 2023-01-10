Microsoft says its new text-to-speech AI can clone your voice, tone and all, from a three-second snippet of audio. It's called VALL-E, and we have mixed feelings. The underlying tech behind the system, which Microsoft refers to in a new paper as a "neural codec language model," is complex — but in practice, using the system appears to be wildly simple. Plug in an audio sample, then some text, and voilà: real-sounding speech.

15 HOURS AGO