Futurism
Journalist Critical of Elon Musk Allegedly Shadowbanned on Twitter
Just days after several space journalists found themselves banned from Twitter for posting images of rockets, several users found that The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein — who had recently posted highway surveillance video of a self-driving Tesla causing a pileup that injured eight people, including a child — was curiously missing from search results.
Futurism
New Microsoft AI Can Clone Your Voice From Three Seconds of Audio
Microsoft says its new text-to-speech AI can clone your voice, tone and all, from a three-second snippet of audio. It's called VALL-E, and we have mixed feelings. The underlying tech behind the system, which Microsoft refers to in a new paper as a "neural codec language model," is complex — but in practice, using the system appears to be wildly simple. Plug in an audio sample, then some text, and voilà: real-sounding speech.
Futurism
Viral AI-Written Article Busted as Plagiarized
Well, that was quick. In a very unfortunate turn of events, there:. Already appears to be an AI-generated Substack blog. That blog, The Rationalist, is already word-for-word plagiarizing human-made work. That plagiarized work was shared by another platform, amassing views and sparking conversation. There's seemingly very little means of recourse,...
