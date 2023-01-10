Read full article on original website
Coral Glades Cheerleading Team Wins 1st Place in BCAA Championship in Large Non-Tumbling Division
Coral Glades cheerleading officially finished first in the BCAAA County Championship on Saturday at Dillard High School. The Jaguars competed in the Large Non-Tumbling Division against Pompano Beach, St. Thomas, and Dillard. “As a coach, I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” said Head Coach Alison Madej. “We’ve been struggling...
Coral Springs High School Cheerleading Team Finishes 2nd in BCAA Championship Small Non-Tumbling Division
The Coral Springs High School cheerleading team officially finished second in the BCAA County Championship on Saturday at Dillard High School. The Colts competed against Deerfield, South Broward, and Miramar High School, who took first place in the Small Non-Tumbling Division. “The girls put on a great performance, and I’m...
Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
St. Andrew Family Carnival Returns to Coral Springs February 2-5
Get ready for a weekend of fun and excitement as the St Andrew Family Carnival in Coral Springs returns for another year of thrilling rides, raffles, games, delicious carnival fare, and live local entertainment. The four-day festival will take place at St Andrew Catholic Church 9950 NW 31st Street from...
Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs
A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
Baby Wellness Massage Celebrates Grand Opening of Coral Springs Location
A new business opening in Coral Springs is setting out to prove it’s never the wrong time for a therapeutic massage, even if you haven’t been born yet. Baby Wellness Massage will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Coral Springs store located at 5571 North University Drive on Saturday, January 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause
A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
Northwest Regional Library Offers Gentle Yoga For Beginners
Northwest Regional Library in Coral Springs invites residents to take part in Gentle Yoga For Beginners. This one-hour class will teach the benefits of yoga through gentle movement and breathwork. No previous yoga experience is required. Held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., admission is free,...
Checkmate! Northwest Regional Library’s Chess Club Set to Open its Doors
Northwest Regional Library has announced the start of a new chess club on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to join, though it is recommended for those 13 and older. Librarian Ken Engel will be leading the club, which will meet...
Coral Springs Real Estate Office Welcomes New Female Owner to Leadership Team
Blue Realty in Coral Springs has announced new ownership as Ashley Baillio joins co-founders Michael Longo and Steve Boyette as a business partner and owner. The move is meant to support agent retention and growth initiatives in an uncertain real estate climate. Baillio, a Parkland resident, moved to South Florida...
City of Coral Springs Hosts Free Game Night at Panthers IceDen: Fun for All Ages
The City of Coral Springs has announced its upcoming Game Night at the Panthers IceDen, a fun-filled evening of interactive games, music, and more. It happens on Thursday, January 05, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a night of excitement at the Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs.
Calling all Businesses: Help Support the 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts
The 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts is calling on corporate sponsors and personal donors to make the event a reality. The non-profit festival, which celebrates all forms of art, is held on March 18 and 19, 2023. Corporate sponsorships range from $300 to $25,000 and include a...
Rock Band ‘Relentless’ Scheduled to Play Show at Premier Billiards Jan. 14
A South Florida rock band brings its heart-thumping music to a popular Coral Springs pool hall. The high-energy rock band Relentless brings its music to Premier Billiards, located at 9120 Wiles Road, on Saturday, January 14, at 9:30 p.m. According to its website, Premier Billiards will offer usual Happy Hour...
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. The Walk on Wednesday Live Music Series is back for the Winter/Spring now through May 31, 2023. Meet up at the courtyard between BurgerFi and Incontro Italian Restaurant and Steakhouse across from the large fountain for live music every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Coral Springs City Commission Takes Steps to Make Parks Safer with Life-Saving AEDs, Stop-The-Bleed Kits
City leaders are working on ways to make parks safer. The Coral Springs city commission will discuss installing cabinets with Stop the Bleed kits, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and monitoring services at various parks at their Wednesday meeting. According to city documents, the contract would be roughly $175,500 with The...
Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza
A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!
The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
