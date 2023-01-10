ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick

Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Softopolis ‘Drop In’ Childcare and Wellness Center Holds Grand Opening In Coral Springs

A new business in Coral Springs offering parents a flexible and reliable hybrid childcare option has officially opened its doors. The Grand Opening of Softopolis Children Wellness Center took place on January 6. The new short-term drop-in childcare option, located at 11350 Wiles Road, advertises itself as a support tool that will help parents balance work, family, and life by offering reliable and safe child care.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

The Cook & The Cork Hosts 5 Course Dinner and Saké Pairing for a Great Cause

A fine dining restaurant known for its world-class cuisine and award-winning wine list is hosting a five-course dinner and saké pairing to benefit the community. Renowned Chef Keith Blauschild has teamed up with saké sommelier Midori Roth to craft a delicious repertoire of entrées coupled with the most flavorful sakés for a unique gastronomy experience. Proceeds from this event will go to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs

The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. The Walk on Wednesday Live Music Series is back for the Winter/Spring now through May 31, 2023. Meet up at the courtyard between BurgerFi and Incontro Italian Restaurant and Steakhouse across from the large fountain for live music every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!

The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy