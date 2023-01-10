Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.

