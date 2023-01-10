ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Multiple systems to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit this week -- what to expect

It has been a fantastic weekend across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and after a little cloud cover worked in with the sunshine throughout our Sunday, we will return to an active forecast period as we look ahead into the upcoming work week. Through the...
Michigan updates ‘Eat Safe Fish’ guidelines for 2 species in 7 different lakes

Michigan’s health department has released new guidelines on consuming two kinds of fish caught in several different lakes across the state. The updated “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines are for rainbow smelt and carp. The guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish.
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works

Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works. Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well. Customers in Southeast Michigan will transition to...
Celebrate the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Metro Detroit

Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition for many Americans, including Metro Detroiters, every third Monday of January. King has impacted almost every city in our country, and the words and lessons he was preaching continue to live on. Metro...
