Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple systems to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit this week -- what to expect
It has been a fantastic weekend across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and after a little cloud cover worked in with the sunshine throughout our Sunday, we will return to an active forecast period as we look ahead into the upcoming work week. Through the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan updates ‘Eat Safe Fish’ guidelines for 2 species in 7 different lakes
Michigan’s health department has released new guidelines on consuming two kinds of fish caught in several different lakes across the state. The updated “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines are for rainbow smelt and carp. The guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Employer-led advanced manufacturing technician training program launches in Southeast Michigan
A new chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is launching in southeast Michigan. The training program which equips students with the skills required for the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry provides a debt-free path to an Associate degree. Known as the MI FAME Mitten Chapter, the program pairs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works. Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well. Customers in Southeast Michigan will transition to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Metro Detroit
Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition for many Americans, including Metro Detroiters, every third Monday of January. King has impacted almost every city in our country, and the words and lessons he was preaching continue to live on. Metro...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman dead, man seriously injured in St. Clair County pedestrian crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, two people were struck in the northbound lane of Starville Road at approximately 9:08 p.m. on Friday.
Comments / 0