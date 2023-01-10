Read full article on original website
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
VIDEO: Connecticut State Police searching for I-91 wrong-way driver
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a car that was driving the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford Sunday morning. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 33. The car was driving south in the northbound lanes in the high occupancy vehicle lane. Dashcam footage […]
FOX 61
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Police seeking Reyna Morales Rojas, Boston woman missing since Nov. 26
State and local authorities are seeking to locate a Boston woman who has been missing since November, authorities announced this week. Massachusetts State Police detectives are working with the Boston Police Department to find Reyna Morales Rojas. The 41-year-old East Boston woman was last seen on Nov. 26 of last year, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Correction officer accused of smuggling drugs into Billerica prison
A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.
Police searching for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Brookfield woman who was last seen Tuesday. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans and work boots.
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Blackstone on Saturday
A $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was sold at Blackstone Smoke Shop. The next-highest prize won on Saturday was a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Route 114 Citgo in Salem.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Keith Jones pleads not guilty in shooting of Worcester mom Felicia Obeng
A Fitchburg man was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of armed assault...
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Fabio Pires named as Eversource employee killed in 2022 Boston blast
Following the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s announcement Thursday that Eversource could have prevented a July arc flash and blast in Beacon Hill that killed one of its workers, the company identified the worker as Fabio Pires. Eversource identified the deceased worker as Fabio Pires, who, with another unidentified...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
FOX 61
Several traffic incidents reported on I-84 east in Union, Tolland
UNION, Conn — Multiple incidents on Interstate 84 east in Union resulted in closures and delays Saturday morning. I-84 east in Union was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exits 73-74. FOX61 went to the scene and saw smoke coming from a tractor-trailer....
