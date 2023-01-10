Read full article on original website
Related
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
SFGate
One Way Traffic On Diablo Road Due To Storms
DANVILLE (BCN) A section of Diablo Road in Danville has a closed eastbound lane due to roadside erosion, according to an advisory Sunday afternoon. Diablo Road is closed between Fairway Drive and Alameda Diablo. Engineers are assessing storm-related damage to the area so vehicles can only be let in one...
SFGate
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
SFGate
Update: All Lanes Open, Sig-Alert Canceled In I-80 Fatal Crash Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) All lanes have reopened and a Sig-alert has been canceled in the fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., closing lanes of I-80 and...
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
SFGate
Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
SFGate
Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire
Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SFGate
1 Injured In Rollover Crash On Frates Road Thursday Night
PETALUMA (BCN) One person was seriously injured in a crash on Frates Road in Petaluma Thursday night. On Thursday at 9:07 p.m., Petaluma police officers and firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Frates Road just east of Lakeville Highway. Responding officers located a white Toyota Prius with an occupant...
San Francisco bar had no part in viral hose video, but it's getting threats
Barbarossa Lounge's owner says it received hundreds of threats since the video went viral.
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
Napa Valley Restaurant Week offers a chance to try wine country menus
Discover meal deals and reasonably priced Napa Valley hotels.
Comments / 0