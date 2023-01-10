Body Disposal Tips Found In Ana Walshe's Husband's Search History

While police searched a dumpster for evidence in the Ana Walshe case, her husband's shocking search history came to light, according to Boston 25.

An overnight search on Monday, Jan. 9 led to the discovery of multiple items that police will process and test to see if the items are of value as evidence to the missing woman's case, according to the Norfolk District Attorney. Items found include trash bags with blood, a hatchet, hacksaw, rug, and used cleaning supplies, according to @WFLAJosh on Twitter.

Following the revelation that Brian Walshe, 47, intentionally misled police, as reported by Daily Voice, investigators found Brian's internet history that included searches about dismembering a body and "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," according to CNN.

The dumpster search included dumpsters near Brian's mother's apartment complex in Swampscott, according to CNN. Brian told police he visited his mother on Jan. 1, the last day he confessed to seeing his wife alive. A Peabody trash transfer station was also searched.

Brian's legal history is clouded with the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016. He was already on probation and home confinement and wearing an ankle monitor while waiting federal sentencing for that case, according to Boston 10.

Brian is supposed to ask for permission to leave his house because of the home confinement ruling. He made multiple trips without getting that permission the week of Ana's disappearance, CNN reported.

One of those trips was to Home Depot, where Brian bought $400 worth of cleaning supplies, Daily Voice reported. He originally told investigators that he had been taking his child out for ice cream.

This troubling evidence piles on top of more recent revelations about the case, including blood and a bloody knife recently found in the Walshe home.

Brian is currently being held for misleading police on a $500,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, Brian could be taken in custody again for violating the terms of his house arrest.

Processing of the Walshe home could be completed as soon as Tuesday, Jan. 10 or Wednesday, Jan. 11, said the Norfolk DA.

The investigation into Ana's disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-830-4990.