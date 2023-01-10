ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Body Disposal Tips Found In Ana Walshe's Husband's Search History

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lL1Zl_0k9czzwj00

While police searched a dumpster for evidence in the Ana Walshe case, her husband's shocking search history came to light, according to Boston 25.

An overnight search on Monday, Jan. 9 led to the discovery of multiple items that police will process and test to see if the items are of value as evidence to the missing woman's case, according to the Norfolk District Attorney. Items found include trash bags with blood, a hatchet, hacksaw, rug, and used cleaning supplies, according to @WFLAJosh on Twitter.

Following the revelation that Brian Walshe, 47, intentionally misled police, as reported by Daily Voice, investigators found Brian's internet history that included searches about dismembering a body and "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," according to CNN.

Read more here: Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Cohasset Woman's Home: Prosecutor

The dumpster search included dumpsters near Brian's mother's apartment complex in Swampscott, according to CNN. Brian told police he visited his mother on Jan. 1, the last day he confessed to seeing his wife alive. A Peabody trash transfer station was also searched.

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

CBS Boston

Brian's legal history is clouded with the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016. He was already on probation and home confinement and wearing an ankle monitor while waiting federal sentencing for that case, according to Boston 10.

Brian is supposed to ask for permission to leave his house because of the home confinement ruling. He made multiple trips without getting that permission the week of Ana's disappearance, CNN reported.

One of those trips was to Home Depot, where Brian bought $400 worth of cleaning supplies, Daily Voice reported. He originally told investigators that he had been taking his child out for ice cream.

This troubling evidence piles on top of more recent revelations about the case, including blood and a bloody knife recently found in the Walshe home.

Brian is currently being held for misleading police on a $500,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, Brian could be taken in custody again for violating the terms of his house arrest.

Processing of the Walshe home could be completed as soon as Tuesday, Jan. 10 or Wednesday, Jan. 11, said the Norfolk DA.

The investigation into Ana's disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-830-4990.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Dad Dies After Being Badly Burned In NJ Christmas Bonfire

A cozy Christmas took a tragic turn for a 25-year-old dad and aspiring police officer from South Jersey, who died after being burned in an explosion.James Davis was building a bonfire in the backyard at his in-laws' Mullica Township home while his wife, Nicole, and their 1-year-old daughter, E…
MULLICA, NJ
New York Post

Mom of tot missing in California flood: Rescuers should’ve saved him, not me

The anguished mother of a California tot who was swept away in raging floodwaters Monday wishes good Samaritans had saved her boy instead of her, according to a report. The special education teacher was driving her son, Kyle Doan, 5, to kindergarten in an SUV near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County when relentless rains eventually lifted their vehicle off the road and began to carry it away. The vehicle then hit a tree and began filling with water. The panicked mother managed to exit the car with Kyle but was unable to hold on to him as he was stripped...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
453K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy