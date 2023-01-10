Ant-Man and the Wasp clash with Kang in new 'Quantumania' trailer

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a new 2-minute trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania .

Paul Rudd can be seen in the new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The preview, which features Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular size-shifting characters, has gotten more than 2.5 million views since it was posted Monday.

It shows the superheroes, along with the Wasp's scientist parents Hank ( Michael Douglas ) and Janet ( Michelle Pfeiffer ), as they explore the Quantum Realm and clash with adversary Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Kang seems to betray the group after making a deal with Ant-Man to restore the time he lost during Thanos' Blip, which made half of all life in the universe disappear for several years.

Kang and Ant-Man are seen fighting in the latest clip.

The movie is set for release on Feb. 17.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com