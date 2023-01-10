ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Nikki Reed expecting second child with Ian Somerhalder

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nikki Reed is going to be a mom of two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgvp9_0k9czvPp00
Nikki Reed announced she is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Ian Somerhalder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Ian Somerhalder .

Reed shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding Bodhi Soleil, her 5-year-old daughter with Somerhalder, and cradling her baby bump.

"2023 celebrating life," Reed captioned the post. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share," she said.

Actresses Jenna Dewan , Emilie de Ravin and Rumer Willis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Such wonderful news! Congrats beautiful mama," de Ravin wrote.

"Love you so much sweetheart," Willis said. "So excited to be on this journey with you."

Somerhalder confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!" he wrote.

Reed and Somerhalder married in April 2015 and welcomed their daughter in July 2017.

Reed is known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies, while Somerhalder portrayed Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

