El DeBarge Arrested on Weapons and Drugs Charges: Report

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
Paras Griffin/Getty

Singer-songwriter El DeBarge was arrested early Sunday for alleged weapons and drug offenses, according to TMZ. The 61-year-old was reportedly detained at around 3:40 a.m. while stopped at a gas station. Burbank Police allegedly approached DeBarge’s vehicle when they noticed his tags had expired. They then spotted an “expandable metal baton”—an illegal weapon—inside the vehicle, leading to a more thorough search, which turned up suspected narcotics and pepper spray, TMZ reports, adding that DeBarge was also found not to have a valid driver’s license. He was reportedly booked on charges including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. DeBarge has previously been arrested for drug offenses and sentenced to two years in state prison in 2008 over a narcotics arrest.

Janet Camack
5d ago

Drugs has killed so many celebrities and family members. When will they learn??? What will it take???

