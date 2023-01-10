Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Sherriff looking for multiple offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff needs help finding a multiple offender. They are looking for Brandon Roderick Mahone. Mahone is wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Former Drug Offender, Simple Assault Domestic, Violation of a Protection Order, and Fleeing from Police. He is...
amazingmadison.com
Diane Halla
Diane Halla, age 68, of Madison, passed away January 10, 2023 at her home of natural causes. There will be a private family graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Diane Joyce Halla was born November 13,...
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
amazingmadison.com
MCSEF receives Northwestern Energy grant
Pictured are Director Renae Prostrollo & Community Relations Specialist for Northwestern Energy Angie Christiansen. The Madison Central School Educational Foundation received a Northwestern Energy Grant to be used towards their Active Learning Fund. This fund was created by the Foundation to assist with funding field trips. Field trips are recognized as important moments in learning, as they are a shared social experience that allows students to experience new things.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull
Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
KELOLAND TV
3 men arrested following traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a motorist almost hit an officer and fire truck while first responders were on the scene of a rollover accident on I-29. The driver lost control on the icy roads of I-29 and rolled into the ditch. The accident took place approximately five miles north of the Castlewood exit around 7:30 am.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
