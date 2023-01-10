ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel

Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Camping and BBQ-Test Out Your BBQ Skills at Indiana State Park Smoke-Off

A weekend of camping and delicious smoked BBQ, I mean does it get any better than that?. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. Spring Mill State Park is truly a gem in the Hoosier state. Now you can show off your BBQ skills while soaking up some time with nature as Spring Mill State Park is home to a BBQ competition this spring.
MITCHELL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium

Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

