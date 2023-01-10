Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland Daily
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
Camping and BBQ-Test Out Your BBQ Skills at Indiana State Park Smoke-Off
A weekend of camping and delicious smoked BBQ, I mean does it get any better than that?. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. Spring Mill State Park is truly a gem in the Hoosier state. Now you can show off your BBQ skills while soaking up some time with nature as Spring Mill State Park is home to a BBQ competition this spring.
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Bazelak, former Mizzou and Indiana QB, announces commitment to new program
Connor Bazelak, the former Missouri and Indiana quarterback, has announced a commitment to a new program. Bazelak committed to Bowling Green, and he will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. Bazelak finished the year with a 55.2% completion rate, as he passed for 2,312 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
WTHI
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
'I protect people': Bystander says he shot alleged carjacker
Marzell Abrams shot the man attempting to carjack a woman at the Marathon gas station last Sunday...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier...
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
