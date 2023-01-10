ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu

Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item

Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich

While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Mashed

Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?

Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Mashed

The Coca-Cola Upcharge Scheme That Led To Chick-Fil-A

"We're joining new communities nearly every week," claims the Chick-fil-A website. That's quite an accolade, even if someone could consider it a little arrogant for the company to boast about it. Chick-fil-A goes also explains that the restaurant chain has locations in 47 U.S. states, so clearly it is embedded in many American neighborhoods.
TheStreet

Burger King Tries New Take on a McDonald's, Wendy's Classic

For a long time, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King sold a very simple menu based on offering burgers and fries that were consistent from location to location. Instead of menu innovation, the chains spent the 1960s, and 70s honing their operations while slightly expanding their roster of hamburgers, but not adding much else.
WRAL News

Krispy Kreme offering 2 dozen glazed doughnuts for $13 on Friday, Jan. 13

Krispy Kreme is offering 2 dozen glazed doughnuts for $13 on Friday, Jan. 13 with the coupon!. The "Lucky $13 Original Glazed® Double Dozen" offer is available in shop, drive-thru or online for pickup on 1/13/23 only at participating locations. There is a limit of 4. This offer is not valid with any other offer.

