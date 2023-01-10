Read full article on original website
Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu
Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
The Coca-Cola Upcharge Scheme That Led To Chick-Fil-A
"We're joining new communities nearly every week," claims the Chick-fil-A website. That's quite an accolade, even if someone could consider it a little arrogant for the company to boast about it. Chick-fil-A goes also explains that the restaurant chain has locations in 47 U.S. states, so clearly it is embedded in many American neighborhoods.
Burger King Tries New Take on a McDonald's, Wendy's Classic
For a long time, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King sold a very simple menu based on offering burgers and fries that were consistent from location to location. Instead of menu innovation, the chains spent the 1960s, and 70s honing their operations while slightly expanding their roster of hamburgers, but not adding much else.
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good Pricing News
In a time of rising prices, higher costs, and fewer deals, these fast-food giants finally caught a break, and that should mean deals for you.
You can get free french fries at Wendy’s starting today, ‘FRY-day’ the 13th. Here’s how.
Your lunch or dinner today could include free Hot & Crispy french fries from Wendy’s. The restaurant will give customers a free of order of fries, any size, with any purchase placed on the mobile app from today, Friday, Jan. 13, through Thursday, Jan. 19. The “FRY-day” deal is...
Krispy Kreme offering 2 dozen glazed doughnuts for $13 on Friday, Jan. 13
Krispy Kreme is offering 2 dozen glazed doughnuts for $13 on Friday, Jan. 13 with the coupon!. The "Lucky $13 Original Glazed® Double Dozen" offer is available in shop, drive-thru or online for pickup on 1/13/23 only at participating locations. There is a limit of 4. This offer is not valid with any other offer.
IHOP Slammed by TikToker for Creating Fake DoorDash Restaurants to Sell Low-Effort Food
Ghost Kitchens have become increasingly popular ever since the surge in online food ordering through delivery applications like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. The concept is a simple one: someone has food that they want to sell but they necessarily don't want to have a restaurant location, kitchen, or dining space to prepare said food.
Wendy’s will give away fries, nuggets, more this month. Here’s how to get yours.
Wendy’s is giving away free Hot & Crispy french fries starting on “FRY-day” the 13th. Customers can get a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase placed on the mobile app. That deal is good from Friday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, Jan. 19. Starting on...
