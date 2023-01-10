ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs

Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kicker 102.5

Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener

How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?

It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy