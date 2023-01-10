Read full article on original website
Related
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
Here’s a List of Great Events Going on This Weekend in Texarkana Jan13-15
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There is plenty of events for the second weekend of January. You'll find live music, local art, Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and more. Live Music. Enjoy live music this weekend all around Texarkana. From Chris Cagle at Crossties to great local...
Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener
How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?
It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
The 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair is Almost Here, Have You Gotten Your Tickets Yet?
Christmas is a popular time for proposals. Did you or someone you know recently get engaged? Then now is the time to start planning your big day. Planning a wedding can be daunting. Here is an easy and fun way to make sure you have the perfect wedding of your dreams. It's the 2023 Bridal Fair.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
Don’t Miss This Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic in Texarkana January 24-26
If you have pets then you also know that they come with a big responsibility. That responsibility comes with a lot of love, feeding and care. In Texarkana, there has been an overpopulation of stray and or abandoned dogs and cats. To combat that problem, a city ordinance was passed late last year for all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0