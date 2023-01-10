ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey News Stories for Friday

Rutgers sued over vaccine mandate. Eric Scott has the top New Jersey News Stories for Friday on New Jersey's First News. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1.4 billion. ⚫ Rutgers Vax Mandate. An anti-vax group is challenging Rutgers' legal authority to require students to get the COVID...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These Central Jersey Restaurants Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. It's time to start thinking about a restaurant that will give you those romance vibes and make a reservation. There are plenty of places for you and your Valentine to celebrate Cupid's holiday right here in Central Jersey. They all offer something unique.
94.5 PST

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey

You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy