ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. Curtis Lee Lewis is accused of falsely complaining of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on Jan. 1, 2023. MPD says an arrest warrant for terrorizing has been obtained for...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
CHOUDRANT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy