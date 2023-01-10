Read full article on original website
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.peaceful prospectsRuston, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A HonorsUnder The Radar NWLAGrambling, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's origin story began in Louisiana at a general store in tiny Harrisonburg
Arch "Beaver" Aplin III has made Buc-ee's a freeway phenomenon across much of the South since opening his first store in Texas in 1982, but his dream for the travel centers that today generate a fanatic following was born in the tiny Louisiana village of Harrisonburg in Catahoula Parish. And...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. Curtis Lee Lewis is accused of falsely complaining of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on Jan. 1, 2023. MPD says an arrest warrant for terrorizing has been obtained for...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received […]
West Monroe woman steals her mother’s car and sells it for $100, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who advised that her 2002 Toyota Camry was missing from her […]
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
Authorities to investigate Mangham’s Tuesday night shooting; no suspects identified
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified. Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public […]
KNOE TV8
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
