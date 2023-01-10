50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, admitting he was wrong to share a meme accusing her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez. Just days before the court trial between the two came to an end, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a since-deleted meme insinuating that Pete lied about her assault. It showed a photo of Megan morphing into ex-Empire star Jussie Smollett, who lied about being involved in a hate crime back in 2019. In the caption shared with the meme, the rapper wrote: “Damn I’m confused [by] all this shit going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.”

2 DAYS AGO