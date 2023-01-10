Read full article on original website
Royel Otis share new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and announce third EP
Sydney indie rock duo (and NME 100 act) Royel Otis have announced their third EP, ‘Sofa Kings’. The band’s new EP will arrive on March 31 via OURNESS. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’, the second to be lifted from the EP after ‘Kool Aid’ arrived in October.
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for meme poking fun at Tory Lanez shooting incident
50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, admitting he was wrong to share a meme accusing her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez. Just days before the court trial between the two came to an end, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a since-deleted meme insinuating that Pete lied about her assault. It showed a photo of Megan morphing into ex-Empire star Jussie Smollett, who lied about being involved in a hate crime back in 2019. In the caption shared with the meme, the rapper wrote: “Damn I’m confused [by] all this shit going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.”
Glorilla teams up with Moneybagg Yo on new song ‘On Wat U On’
Glorilla has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo on a new collaborative single called ‘On Wat U On’ – listen below. The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today...
NOFX announce last-ever live dates: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath”
NOFX have announced details of their last-ever live dates, with the band promising they will be “done done” afterwards. The announcement follows frontman Fat Mike telling fans on Instagram last year that 2023 would be the band’s final year together. Now, NOFX have confirmed details of the...
The Weeknd has felt “inspired” and is working on new music
The Weeknd has revealed that he’s been back in the studio making new music less than a year after dropping his latest album, ‘Dawn FM’. The Canadian singer-songwriter suggested in a new interview that he’s in a creative purple patch, having hardly slowed down since the release of his fifth album in January last year.
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
Marvel producer on Harry Styles’ character Starfox: “There are more stories to be told”
Nate Moore – the co-producer of Marvel‘s 2021 film Eternals – has teased further projects with Harry Styles‘ character of Starfox (aka Eros) from the film. Speaking on Crew Call, a podcast produced by Deadline, Moore was asked by host Anthony D’Alessandro if Styles’ appearance in the movie was “just a stunt”. Moore refuted this claim, stating that the production team “certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag”.
Rihanna shares teaser of Super Bowl Halftime show
Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media – see what to expect below. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Piqué breaks YouTube record
A new song by Shakira in which she ridicules her former partner Gerard Piqué has broken a YouTube record. The song has been viewed over 63million times on YouTube in 24 hours, which makes it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history. Shakira on the...
Shame: “When we started out as a band, we went about it in a pretty teenage way…”
“What the fuck are you wearing?!” Eddie Green, guitarist of Shame, spits at Charlie Forbes, the band’s drummer and Green’s best friend, in a freezing cold studio in south east London. He’s just got changed into his showstopper look: oversized black joggers with a garish V-neck harlequin sweater over a tailored white shirt. Josh Finerty, Shame’s bassist and peacemaker, pipes up and sets rippling laughter in motion: “He looks nice!” Nobody believes Finerty but Forbes is smiling, and the cycle continues. Insult, laughter, jab, cackle, dig, giggle, round and round like the circle of life. As Shame release their third album next month, the robust yet boundary-pushing ‘Food For Worms’, the idea of security in friendship and resurrection in artistry is paramount to where the band find themselves today.
The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says “new music is on its way”
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed via Instagram that “new music is on its way”. Richards posted a short video on his account today (January 11) to share the update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” he said. “Wishing you all a belated Happy...
Queen’s Brian May opens up about Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded”
Queen’s Brian May has opened up about the Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded” in a new video this week. Beck died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Mick Fleetwood shares eulogy from Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s memorial service
Mick Fleetwood has shared the eulogy he presented at the memorial service for Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie earlier this week. The memorial took place on Monday (January 9) at Little Beach House in Malibu, California, reuniting Fleetwood with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who gathered to honour McVie’s life and legacy.
Jack White shares footage of live collab with Jeff Beck in tribute to “innovator extraordinaire”
Jack White has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, sharing footage of his live collaboration with the “innovator extraordinaire”. The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and more from across the rock’n’roll...
‘M3GAN’ child star says her parents don’t let her watch scary movies
M3GAN child star Violet McGraw has said she’s not allowed to watch scary movies. The actor, who plays Cady in the already cult horror film directed by Gerald Johnstone, recently spoke to NME about her own viewing habits. When asked if she had rewatched the film many times, McGraw...
