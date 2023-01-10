ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Royel Otis share new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and announce third EP

Sydney indie rock duo (and NME 100 act) Royel Otis have announced their third EP, ‘Sofa Kings’. The band’s new EP will arrive on March 31 via OURNESS. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’, the second to be lifted from the EP after ‘Kool Aid’ arrived in October.
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for meme poking fun at Tory Lanez shooting incident

50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, admitting he was wrong to share a meme accusing her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez. Just days before the court trial between the two came to an end, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a since-deleted meme insinuating that Pete lied about her assault. It showed a photo of Megan morphing into ex-Empire star Jussie Smollett, who lied about being involved in a hate crime back in 2019. In the caption shared with the meme, the rapper wrote: “Damn I’m confused [by] all this shit going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.”
The Weeknd has felt “inspired” and is working on new music

The Weeknd has revealed that he’s been back in the studio making new music less than a year after dropping his latest album, ‘Dawn FM’. The Canadian singer-songwriter suggested in a new interview that he’s in a creative purple patch, having hardly slowed down since the release of his fifth album in January last year.
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’

Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
Marvel producer on Harry Styles’ character Starfox: “There are more stories to be told”

Nate Moore – the co-producer of Marvel‘s 2021 film Eternals – has teased further projects with Harry Styles‘ character of Starfox (aka Eros) from the film. Speaking on Crew Call, a podcast produced by Deadline, Moore was asked by host Anthony D’Alessandro if Styles’ appearance in the movie was “just a stunt”. Moore refuted this claim, stating that the production team “certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag”.
Rihanna shares teaser of Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna has teased her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media – see what to expect below. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Piqué breaks YouTube record

A new song by Shakira in which she ridicules her former partner Gerard Piqué has broken a YouTube record. The song has been viewed over 63million times on YouTube in 24 hours, which makes it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history. Shakira on the...
Shame: “When we started out as a band, we went about it in a pretty teenage way…”

“What the fuck are you wearing?!” Eddie Green, guitarist of Shame, spits at Charlie Forbes, the band’s drummer and Green’s best friend, in a freezing cold studio in south east London. He’s just got changed into his showstopper look: oversized black joggers with a garish V-neck harlequin sweater over a tailored white shirt. Josh Finerty, Shame’s bassist and peacemaker, pipes up and sets rippling laughter in motion: “He looks nice!” Nobody believes Finerty but Forbes is smiling, and the cycle continues. Insult, laughter, jab, cackle, dig, giggle, round and round like the circle of life. As Shame release their third album next month, the robust yet boundary-pushing ‘Food For Worms’, the idea of security in friendship and resurrection in artistry is paramount to where the band find themselves today.
‘M3GAN’ child star says her parents don’t let her watch scary movies

M3GAN child star Violet McGraw has said she’s not allowed to watch scary movies. The actor, who plays Cady in the already cult horror film directed by Gerald Johnstone, recently spoke to NME about her own viewing habits. When asked if she had rewatched the film many times, McGraw...

