NBC Miami
Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade
It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related. The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that...
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Fatally Stabbing Wife in NW Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade, according to police. Officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block Northwest 52 Street at around 2:04 p.m. Miami- Dade Police Department said. Upon arrival, MDPD officers discovered an adult female deceased. Preliminary information indicates...
NBC Miami
Child Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A child has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, whose identity and age were not available, was taken...
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Self-Defense: Miami Gardens Police
A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense Friday in Miami Gardens after being attacked, Miami Gardens Police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, police said. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
NBC Miami
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Who Landed on Most Wanted List for Murder Captured in Davie
A Pennsylvania man who appeared on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" before he was considered one of the U.S. Marshal's Most Wanted fugitives was arrested Friday in South Florida, authorities said. Michael A. Baltimore Jr., of Carlisle, Penn., was taken to Broward County jail after he was arrested following a...
NBC Miami
South Florida School District to Consider Allowing Select Employees to Carry Guns on Campus
A school district in South Florida is considering allowing select school employees to carry guns on campus under a program named for one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the School District of Palm Beach County is considering allowing some people to qualify through...
NBC Miami
Front Arriving in South Florida Brings Wet Weather Friday, Major Weekend Drop in Temps
South Florida will be dodging rain drops on Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving into the area, but the real story will be the major drop in temperatures in the coming days. It's always warmest right before a cold front hits and your Friday will be...
