Pembroke Park, FL

NBC Miami

Man in Custody After Fatally Stabbing Wife in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade, according to police. Officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block Northwest 52 Street at around 2:04 p.m. Miami- Dade Police Department said. Upon arrival, MDPD officers discovered an adult female deceased. Preliminary information indicates...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Child Struck by Car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A child has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash happened after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, whose identity and age were not available, was taken...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Self-Defense: Miami Gardens Police

A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense Friday in Miami Gardens after being attacked, Miami Gardens Police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, police said. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County

A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

