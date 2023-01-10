ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Trash Disposal Day – Saturday, Jan. 14

Lexington, Kentucky
 2 days ago
The City of Lexington, along with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, is offering Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste. The event is Saturday, January 14, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fayette County residents can dispose of up to one pickup truck load of non-hazardous household waste at this event. Residents can also bring items in a car or SUV.

Items normally serviced through the city’s curbside trash collection program will be accepted without charge. Construction and demolition debris as well as yard waste and large outdoor items will be accepted at the regular gate rate during the event; they do not qualify for free disposal.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

  • Participants must present a valid Fayette County driver’s license
  • All loads must fit in a standard truck bed or inside a car/SUV
  • All loads must be covered by a tarp and level with the bed of the truck
  • No commercial vehicles allowed
  • All loads will be subject to inspection, and acceptance of materials at no cost will be at the discretion of Transfer Station employees
  • Items accepted at no cost include: mattresses, box springs, bagged household waste, small indoor household furniture such as tables and chairs, up to four tires off the rim
  • Items accepted for a fee include: material that does not originate from inside a household such as outdoor furniture and grills, as well as appliances, electronics, tire rims or any tires over four per load, yard waste of any kind, construction and demolition debris, building and remodeling material, outdoor sheds and shelters, water hoses
  • Items never accepted at the facility include: hazardous materials, free-flowing liquids such as paint or pool chemicals, medical waste

Appliances and electronics will not be accepted for free during this event. Appliances may be taken to Environmental Recycling Inc. at 3899 Winchester Road where they will be accepted at no charge. Electronic devices, such as computers, printers, cell phones, microwave ovens and televisions, can be dropped off at no cost to the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road. Residents can donate liquid latex paint to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 451 Southland Dr.

Hazardous materials such as pesticides, motor oil and paint will not be accepted at this event. Fayette County residents may dispose of them at no cost at the next Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

Lexington offers free disposal days four times a year: January, April, July and October. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/TransferStation for more information on normal disposal rates and transfer station hours of operation.

For more information on the free disposal day, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 425-2255. Learn how to sign up for text or email alerts about other Waste Management events by visiting LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.

