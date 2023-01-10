ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hustle Sports News

Rangers defense stars save Blueshirts, steal two points against Dallas

<img src="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1235949820-1180x618.jpeg" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" alt="Rangers Stars Barclay Goodrow" decoding="async" loading="lazy" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;max-width: 100%;" link_thumbnail="" srcset="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1235949820-1180x618.jpeg 1180w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1235949820-420x220.jpeg 420w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1235949820-788x412.jpeg 788w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1235949820.jpeg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 900px) 100vw, 900px" />It was a classic goalie duel in New York. Igor Shesterkin and Jake Oettinger shined, allowing just a goal apiece
The Hustle Sports News

NY Rangers recall Ryan Carpenter, place Julien Gauthier on IR

<img src="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-1180x786.jpg" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" alt="NY Rangers recall Ryan Carpenter" decoding="async" loading="lazy" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;max-width: 100%;" link_thumbnail="" srcset="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-1180x786.jpg 1180w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-420x280.jpg 420w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-788x525.jpg 788w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ryan-carpenter-rangers-penalty-kill-scaled.jpg 1600w" sizes="(max-width: 900px) 100vw, 900px" />The Rangers have recalled center Ryan Carpenter from the Hartford Wolf Pack, and placed winger Julien Gauthier on IR. #NYR
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

