Phoenix wants to project a clean image when it hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, but a resident is pushing back. The city is being sued by resident Bramley Paulin, who owns two pieces of property in the city’s downtown area, and has been unable to lease out temporary signage space due to the local restrictions, according to the Goldwater Institute, the firm representing him.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO