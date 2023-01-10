ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Embrace Debate: Is This Beginning of the End for Skip Bayless?

For nearly seven years, Skip Bayless has ruled as the Embrace Debate King of FS1, casting his shadow over everything from talent hires to guest selection. But Bayless’ embarrassing faceplant over his Damar Hamlin tweets Monday night could cost him his successful on-air partnership with Shannon Sharpe. The controversy...
Super Bowl Host City Sued Over ‘Clean Zone’

Phoenix wants to project a clean image when it hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, but a resident is pushing back. The city is being sued by resident Bramley Paulin, who owns two pieces of property in the city’s downtown area, and has been unable to lease out temporary signage space due to the local restrictions, according to the Goldwater Institute, the firm representing him.
ReachTV To Announce Deal With John Brenkus’ Brinx.TV

ReachTV is announcing a content deal to distribute several new shows starring ex-ESPNers John Brenkus and Marcellus Wiley. The free, ad-supported streaming network is poised to announce a deal Monday with Brenkus’ Brinx.TV to stream three new shows. Brenkus, the chief executive officer of Brinx.TV, recently teased the return...
