Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Embrace Debate: Is This Beginning of the End for Skip Bayless?
For nearly seven years, Skip Bayless has ruled as the Embrace Debate King of FS1, casting his shadow over everything from talent hires to guest selection. But Bayless’ embarrassing faceplant over his Damar Hamlin tweets Monday night could cost him his successful on-air partnership with Shannon Sharpe. The controversy...
Super Bowl Host City Sued Over ‘Clean Zone’
Phoenix wants to project a clean image when it hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, but a resident is pushing back. The city is being sued by resident Bramley Paulin, who owns two pieces of property in the city’s downtown area, and has been unable to lease out temporary signage space due to the local restrictions, according to the Goldwater Institute, the firm representing him.
ReachTV To Announce Deal With John Brenkus’ Brinx.TV
ReachTV is announcing a content deal to distribute several new shows starring ex-ESPNers John Brenkus and Marcellus Wiley. The free, ad-supported streaming network is poised to announce a deal Monday with Brenkus’ Brinx.TV to stream three new shows. Brenkus, the chief executive officer of Brinx.TV, recently teased the return...
Jeff Bezos Has Yet to Officially Bid on Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos didn’t place a bid for the Washington Commanders ahead of last month’s deadline, sources with knowledge of the process told Front Office Sports. But that doesn’t mean the Amazon founder is out of the running for embattled Dan Snyder’s franchise. Minus Bezos, none of...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0