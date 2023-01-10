Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
East Texas News
Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
2 injured after small aircraft hits power lines after losing power in Conroe, DPS says
The pilot said he'd lost power and tried landing in a field but struck a power line and a tree. Both he and a passenger were transported to HCA Conroe.
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
fox26houston.com
New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged for improper relationship with student
HOUSTON - A New Caney ISD teacher was arrested after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. On Friday, New Caney ISD police issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Samantha Cummings, a teacher with the district. She was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. SUGGESTED: 2-year-old...
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to have its coldest night of 2023, and then we’ll swiftly warm up
Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.
East Texas News
Livingston man struck by train, later dies
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Comments / 0