Coldspring, TX

East Texas News

Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
ONALASKA, TX
KHOU

New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston to have its coldest night of 2023, and then we’ll swiftly warm up

Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man struck by train, later dies

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
LIVINGSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.

