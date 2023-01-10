We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO