ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Single-car crash in Berkley leaves 2 hospitalized, seriously injured

BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday. At about 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. Chief Scott Fournier said responders at the scene found that the car had rolled...
BERKLEY, MA
ABC6.com

Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood Avenue and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Smiley announces search process for next Providence police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. “We are looking for the right individual to lead our police force to ensure everyone that lives, works, and visits our city feels safe,” Smiley said. “Our next chief of police will build on Providence’s community policing strategy, which is why I am proud we developed a process that engages Providence residents and businesses in selecting the next chief.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Judge Caprio to retire after nearly 40 years on the bench

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After nearly 40 years on the bench, Judge Frank Caprio is retiring. “As I reflect on my 38 years as a judge, I hope I have lived up to the example of all those that served before me, either on the bench, or in city government, to make Providence a city that welcomes all,” Caprio, who’s best known for his television show “Caught in Providence,” wrote in part in a release.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight

We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Clouds and Cold Through the Weekend

Thanks to a lingering front offshore, it looks like clouds will dominate both Saturday and Sunday with periods of drizzle, spotty freezing drizzle overnight and/or passing flurries. This afternoon will be cloudy with spotty drizzle or snow/drizzle(snizzle) mix and much colder with high temps in the mid 30s. Expect more of the same tonight with isolated slippery spots possible as lows drop to near 30. Sunday will become gusty with morning wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts during the afternoon can reach 30-35mph at times. Clouds hang out through Sunday along with spotty drizzle or passing flurry as well thanks to a lingering area of low pressure off the coast of the Cape. This low will generate snow showers or steadier light snow Sunday night and Monday morning that will back into eastern Massachusetts bringing minor accumulations to Bristol and Plymouth counties along with the Cape and Islands. For eastern RI we shouldn’t see any significant accumulations but there could certainly be slippery spots to watch out for.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford to celebrate MLK Jr. Day Sunday

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The City of New Bedford will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr day Sunday, with an event called “Opening Doors, Creating a Life’s Blueprint”. The event is being held in honor of MLK’s 1967 speech on where he encouraged students to question whether they have a proper blueprint in life, and build a stronger structure in life.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

A local cat café serves muffins and meows

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A local café is combining their love for coffee… and for cats. At Bajah’s cat café in Tiverton, you can grab a cup of coffee, while playing with kittens. Named after her cat Bajah, Amanda Souza-Viera, owner of the café, opened...
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy