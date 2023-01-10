Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Berkley leaves 2 hospitalized, seriously injured
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday. At about 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. Chief Scott Fournier said responders at the scene found that the car had rolled...
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood Avenue and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an...
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Dartmouth results in cracked utility pole, 2 hospitalizations
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth Sunday morning resulted in a cracked utility pole and two hospitalizations. Dartmouth police Det. Kyle Costa said police and emergency crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to State Road near Maine Avenue for a crash. At the scene, officers confirmed...
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
ABC6.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
ABC6.com
Missing Cohasset woman told DC police husband threatened to kill her nearly 10 years ago
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A police complaint made nearly 10 years ago by missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe against her now-husband has recently been discovered. The ABC affiliate in Boston reports that Ana filed a public incident report in Washington, D.C., against Brian Walshe on Aug. 2, 2014. Ana...
ABC6.com
Former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee charged with stealing artifacts
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is facing charges for allegedly stealing dozens of artifacts. On Jan. 5, 42-year-old Robert Burchell of New Bedford was arrested and charged with larceny from a building. Burchell was employed as a facilities associate at...
ABC6.com
Smiley announces search process for next Providence police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. “We are looking for the right individual to lead our police force to ensure everyone that lives, works, and visits our city feels safe,” Smiley said. “Our next chief of police will build on Providence’s community policing strategy, which is why I am proud we developed a process that engages Providence residents and businesses in selecting the next chief.”
ABC6.com
Central Falls police offer free steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia owners.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Police Department announced they are offering free steering wheel locks for owners of Hyundai and Kia brand cars. Police hope to put a stop to the rising numbers of vehicle thefts in Central Falls by offering these locks on a first come, first serve basis.
ABC6.com
‘A sign of the times’: Thieves steal copper wiring from utility poles for profit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s a trend that is darkening roadways. Thieves are starting to steal copper wiring from utility poles, leaving streets and construction sites in the dark. It’s a theft that Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti calls dangerous. “It’s just another one of those...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving students has resigned, according to attorney Tim Conlon. Conlon, who is representing several North Kingstown families in several matters surrounding the district, said his office learned of the Davisville Middle School teacher’s resignation Thursday.
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
ABC6.com
CDC: Providence County remains ‘high’ for COVID-19 transmission
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The CDC announced Friday that Providence County remains in the “high” risk category for COVID-19 transmission. The report shows Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County and Washington county are all at the “medium” level given the latest data. Providence County remains...
ABC6.com
Judge Caprio to retire after nearly 40 years on the bench
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After nearly 40 years on the bench, Judge Frank Caprio is retiring. “As I reflect on my 38 years as a judge, I hope I have lived up to the example of all those that served before me, either on the bench, or in city government, to make Providence a city that welcomes all,” Caprio, who’s best known for his television show “Caught in Providence,” wrote in part in a release.
ABC6.com
Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight
We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
ABC6.com
Clouds and Cold Through the Weekend
Thanks to a lingering front offshore, it looks like clouds will dominate both Saturday and Sunday with periods of drizzle, spotty freezing drizzle overnight and/or passing flurries. This afternoon will be cloudy with spotty drizzle or snow/drizzle(snizzle) mix and much colder with high temps in the mid 30s. Expect more of the same tonight with isolated slippery spots possible as lows drop to near 30. Sunday will become gusty with morning wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts during the afternoon can reach 30-35mph at times. Clouds hang out through Sunday along with spotty drizzle or passing flurry as well thanks to a lingering area of low pressure off the coast of the Cape. This low will generate snow showers or steadier light snow Sunday night and Monday morning that will back into eastern Massachusetts bringing minor accumulations to Bristol and Plymouth counties along with the Cape and Islands. For eastern RI we shouldn’t see any significant accumulations but there could certainly be slippery spots to watch out for.
ABC6.com
New Bedford to celebrate MLK Jr. Day Sunday
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The City of New Bedford will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr day Sunday, with an event called “Opening Doors, Creating a Life’s Blueprint”. The event is being held in honor of MLK’s 1967 speech on where he encouraged students to question whether they have a proper blueprint in life, and build a stronger structure in life.
ABC6.com
A local cat café serves muffins and meows
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A local café is combining their love for coffee… and for cats. At Bajah’s cat café in Tiverton, you can grab a cup of coffee, while playing with kittens. Named after her cat Bajah, Amanda Souza-Viera, owner of the café, opened...
