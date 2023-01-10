ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

La Salle Carus site enters "cleanup" phase

The site of a Wednesday La Salle chemical fire is undergoing cleanup. That in a Friday news release from the city, the County Emergency Management Agency and involved EPA offices. Carus Chemical has not said how long clean up and renewal might take at their 8th street location. On Thursday, Carus's Allen Gibbs said the company will rebuild and filter workers back in over time. Carus will take over air monitoring from the EPA.
LASALLE, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
C. Heslop

$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?

Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Report predicts billions in motor fuel tax revenue losses if state meets EV goals

SPRINGFIELD – Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates. The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Carus thanks area first responders

Carus in Peru took time to thank first responders and area fire departments for keeping the community safe after the January 11th fire at their manufacturing facility in LaSalle. LaSalle Fire and Police and Peru Fire and Police were among the first on the scene. Even federal crews like Homeland...
PERU, IL
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023

One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area

January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy