starvedrock.media
La Salle Carus site enters "cleanup" phase
The site of a Wednesday La Salle chemical fire is undergoing cleanup. That in a Friday news release from the city, the County Emergency Management Agency and involved EPA offices. Carus Chemical has not said how long clean up and renewal might take at their 8th street location. On Thursday, Carus's Allen Gibbs said the company will rebuild and filter workers back in over time. Carus will take over air monitoring from the EPA.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Illinois car dealers group appeals decision that allows automobile manufacturers to sell directly
The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is appealing a court decision that allowed start-up electric automakers Rivian and Lucid to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?
Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Report predicts billions in motor fuel tax revenue losses if state meets EV goals
SPRINGFIELD – Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates. The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
starvedrock.media
Carus thanks area first responders
Carus in Peru took time to thank first responders and area fire departments for keeping the community safe after the January 11th fire at their manufacturing facility in LaSalle. LaSalle Fire and Police and Peru Fire and Police were among the first on the scene. Even federal crews like Homeland...
texasbreaking.com
Family Relief Plan for Illinois Residents Took Effect Last Year – See Details
The Illinois Family Relief Plan went into effect on Friday, July 1, 2022, allowing residents to save on gas, groceries, property taxes, and school supplies with tax holidays. The relief plan suspended the 2-cent gas tax increase until this month and removed the 1% state sales tax on groceries. Property...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
advantagenews.com
Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023
One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area
January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
