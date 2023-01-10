ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

USDA data shows avian flu spread to red foxes, skunk in Minnesota

The Avian influenza spread to some mammals in Minnesota, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals. The Avian flu devastated commercial turkey flocks in Minnesota and other areas of the upper midwest, leading to meat and egg shortages. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
Parts of Minnesota blanketed in worst winter air quality since 2005

Much of Minnesota has been suffering with stagnant air for the past couple days, leading to the extension of an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is the worst winter stagnation event since 2005, when it began keeping...
A Change in the Weather Pattern Will Improve the Air Quality Across Minnesota

On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert due to fine particulate pollution getting trapped near the surface. This pollution comes from everyday things such as vehicle exhaust, smokestacks, and chimneys. The pollution gets trapped near the surface due to light winds, poor atmospheric mixing, and moisture from melting snow.
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises

Trisha Ahmed - The Associated Press - January 11, 2023. Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota’s top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to...
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group

From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency - January 9, 2023. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE

