Voyageurs Wolf Project gives unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings
Humans are learning more than they ever have about wolves and how they live, and it's all thanks to a group of Minnesota scientists. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, based in northern Minnesota, uses GPS tracking collars and trail cameras for an unparalleled look into how wolves relate to their surroundings.
USDA data shows avian flu spread to red foxes, skunk in Minnesota
The Avian influenza spread to some mammals in Minnesota, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals. The Avian flu devastated commercial turkey flocks in Minnesota and other areas of the upper midwest, leading to meat and egg shortages. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
Parts of Minnesota blanketed in worst winter air quality since 2005
Much of Minnesota has been suffering with stagnant air for the past couple days, leading to the extension of an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is the worst winter stagnation event since 2005, when it began keeping...
A Change in the Weather Pattern Will Improve the Air Quality Across Minnesota
On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert due to fine particulate pollution getting trapped near the surface. This pollution comes from everyday things such as vehicle exhaust, smokestacks, and chimneys. The pollution gets trapped near the surface due to light winds, poor atmospheric mixing, and moisture from melting snow.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
National Endowment for the Arts announces first round of grant awards which include some in Northern Minnesota
The National Endowment for the Arts is a federal organization that provides funding to arts organizations around the country. One of the goals is to create an opportunity where art benefits everyone in the United States. One of the primary actions of the NEA is to award grants to artists...
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises
Trisha Ahmed - The Associated Press - January 11, 2023. Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota’s top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to...
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group
From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency - January 9, 2023. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
DFL 'driver's licenses for all' plan draws support from business, law enforcement
Democrats advanced a proposal to make people who are in Minnesota without legal status eligible for a driver's license Tuesday after winning the support from business groups and at least two law enforcement officials. The bill, dubbed "driver's licenses for all," would allow people without legal status to take Minnesota's...
