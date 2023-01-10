ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday to give the S&P 500 its best week in two months as earnings reporting season gets underway and CEOs begin to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy. The year has...
World markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Friday in Europe and Asia after news that U.S. consumer inflation slowed last month pushed Wall Street benchmarks higher. Germany's DAX was flat at 15,063.33 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% to 7,007.77. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% to 7,841.77. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

