Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday that they found a meat tenderizer next to her body. The gruesome detail was one of many that came to light as the trial against suspect Stephen Brown continues. Former girlfriend Hailey Dandurand...
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
Defense attorney asks for mistrial in North Shore murder case
The attorney for accused murderer Stephen Brown asked the judge to declare a mistrial on Thursday, saying an HPD officer's emotional testimony went too far.
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash, Kalakaua closed
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile attorney representing alleged crime boss Mike Miske has asked to withdraw from a case that accuses the Honolulu businessman of murder, kidnapping, racketeering and other crimes. In a filing Friday morning, Tommy Otake referred to a superseding indictment filed last month that added two counts...
Gruesome details laid out in 2017 North Shore murder
Prosecutors laid out the gruesome details of the murder of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of her eight-year-old daughter. Opening statements were held for the trial of Stephen Brown.
26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Wahiawa area on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road. HPD said it was reported that a woman was speeding westbound on Kaukonahua Road when she suddenly...
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top stories...
After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce. It’s not just a celebration for Chinese New Year, it’s a long-awaited restart in Chinatown. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Light winds for now and then a hint of the...
Waikiki roads closed due to structure fire
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kalia Road and Lewers Street is closed due to a structure fire.
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce
Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes stand in trial to tell chilling story of her kidnapping. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able...
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area. Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing...
Echoes of the Past: Held In Honolulu Lynching
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 11, 1932 91 Years Ago Held In Honolulu Lynching Following the kidnapping and lynching of Joseph Kahahawai, a Hawaiian who was out on bail awaiting a second trial for an alleged attack on Mrs. Thalia Massie, Mrs. Granville Fortescue(inset photo below), a wife of Major Fortescue, of New...
Attempted murder case in Maili following large brawl
On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:24 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department responded to an alleged attempted murder case in Maili.
