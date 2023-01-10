Read full article on original website
Related
Raptors 905 edge Skyforce in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, S.D. (SKYFORCE) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost just their second home game in the last seven in a 126-123 Elam Ending overtime contest at the Sanford Pentagon to Raptors 905. Mychal Mulder (25 points on 8-18 FGA and six rebounds) and Jamaree Bouyea (25 points on 11-20 FGA, six assists and […]
Newark boys find a way to win, nip Trotwood Madison at the buzzer
COLUMBUS ― With the clock winding down in a tie game Sunday, Newark senior Drew Oberholtzer had his shot swatted out of bounds by athletic Trotwood Madison. Steele Meister made sure he had a much easier look for the game winner. ...
Comments / 0