NBC New York

Op-Ed: Republican Efforts to Limit ESG Investing Are Anti-Capitalist

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sits on the Environment and Public Works and Finance Committees; Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, sits on the Appropriations and Commerce Committees; and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., sits on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Appropriations Committee. There is a cohort of elected officials in the...
NBC New York

Despite Falling Inflation, Nearly One-Third of Americans Will Rely on Tax Refunds, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Your Refund Faster

Despite falling inflation, many Americans will rely on their tax refund to make ends meet, according to a survey from Credit Karma. You may avoid tax refund delays by filing an error-free, electronic return with direct deposit, financial experts say. Despite falling inflation, many Americans are still struggling financially and...
NBC New York

Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Through the Public Exchange Ends Sunday

Nearly 15.9 million people have signed up for health coverage through the exchange during open enrollment, which started Nov. 1, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most people who get health insurance this way qualify for tax credits that reduce the cost of premiums. Open enrollment for...

