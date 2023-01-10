ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers

Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools.   We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session. In a virtual press conference Monday, leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more. The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school...
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy