Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers
Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools. We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Va. Gov. Youngkin discusses school merit controversy, abortion, behavioral health resources
WASHINGTON - Following his second State of the Commonwealth address, Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined FOX 5 to discuss his priorities for 2023 including the budget, the investigation into allegations that one of the state's top high schools deprived students of national merit recognition, and gun control. "We have...
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
wfxrtv.com
Coalition calls on Virginia lawmakers to fully fund public schools and increase teacher pay
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A statewide coalition of parents, students, teachers and advocacy groups says Virginia is failing to adequately fund public schools. Advocates representing more than 20 organizations laid out their priorities in a press conference on Tuesday –one of many events held on the eve of the 2023 legislative session.
Virginia legislator proposes state minimum wage for children
A new proposal to the General Assembly would establish a state minimum wage for children, who have otherwise been excluded from the past years' increases.
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
House Democratic leader pushes for stricter gun laws in Virginia
The Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates said his party hopes to pass gun restrictions this year, including proposals for waiting periods for firearm purchases and a ban on assault weapons.
WDBJ7.com
NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session. In a virtual press conference Monday, leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more. The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school...
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Democrats Flip Virginia Seat Held by Republicans for Over 25 Years
Republican senators had kept a solid hold on Virginia's 7th Senate district seat since 1996.
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
13newsnow.com
Here are 5 proposed bills Va. Attorney General Jason Miyares is advocating for in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2022. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his office's legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday, with many pieces of legislation he plans to endorse focusing on greater consequences for crime. “This session my office is...
One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Virginia proposal waives copays for eligible Native American and Alaska Native Veterans
According to the VA, if the rule is finalized as proposed, eligible Native American and Alaska Native Veterans who have submitted proper documentation to the VA would no longer be required to pay copays for health care services.
Special Election Day: Rouse and Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Polls open for the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Two candidates are on the ballot: Virginia Beach city councilmember and former NFL player Aaron Rouse, and retired Navy Lt. Commander Kevin Adams. They're vying for the seat...
Virginia Democrats Flip Senate Seat, Ensuring Protections Against 15-Week Abortion Ban
Democrat Aaron Rouse beat out his Republican opponent, who had promised to support Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban.
WSET
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election
Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
thecentersquare.com
Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
