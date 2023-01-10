Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Michael Vick
The NFL World is not happy with what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson. Vick, essentially, said that Jackson needs to toughen up and play for the Ravens through his injury. “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played ...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement
O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
Packers General Manager Has Honest Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Comment
Jordan Love has played behind veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers since he was selected by the Packers with a first-round pick in 2020. If Rodgers decides to return for another season in Green Bay, 2023 will be Love's fourth season sitting on the sideline. There's no question that four backup seasons ...
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor
With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level. ...
