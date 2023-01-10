ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Michael Vick

The NFL World is not happy with what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson. Vick, essentially, said that Jackson needs to toughen up and play for the Ravens through his injury. “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement

O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor

With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level.  ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

