NBC Los Angeles
House Republicans Move to Regulate Crypto Industry With a New Subcommittee
Republican lawmakers announced late Thursday the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Inclusion underneath the House Financial Services Committee. French Hill of Arkansas will chair the group. Crypto regulation and industry oversight have become pressing issues in the wake of FTX's multibillion-dollar collapse in November. Republican lawmakers announced late...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Will Hit Its Debt Limit Thursday, Start Taking Steps to Avoid Default, Yellen Warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Uninsured Rate Fell During Covid Pandemic as Medicaid and Obamacare Coverage Grew
In the first quarter of 2022, the uninsured rate for people under 65 dropped to an all-time low of 8%, according to a report from the Health and Human Services Department. The uninsured rate dropped from 11% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2021, according to HHS. Many of the coverage...
