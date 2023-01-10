ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Britain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7Wud_0k9cwG3h00

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Getting the design of a digital pound right is a bigger priority than a rapid launch, Britain's Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith said on Tuesday.

China has pushed ahead with piloting a digital yuan and the European Central Bank is studying a digital euro, piling pressure on Britain to do the same and keep abreast of advances in financial technology.

The finance ministry is due to launch in the coming weeks a public consultation on the attributes of a digital pound.

"The consultation is going to say this is an if and not a when. We are not fully into the inevitability of doing this," Griffith told the UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

A digital pound raised many public policy issues, he said.

"We have got to get them right. I would rather be right than be first," Griffith said. "It will be a long lead-time activity."

The first case use of a digital pound would probably be in the settlement of wholesale financial transactions, he added.

But given public policy considerations for a digital currency, a wholesale, private fiat-backed stablecoin would probably get there first, Griffith said.

The European Union is also due to publish a draft law this year to legally set up and regulate a digital euro.

Griffith said there will also be a public consultation in coming weeks on Britain's first general regulatory approach to cryptoassets, a sector where consumer protection has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

The crash in bitcoin led to a 'crypto winter', which saw the collapse last year of crypto exchange FTX.

The European Union has set out the world's first comprehensive set of rules for regulating crypto markets, which are due to receive final approval in the coming weeks, and come into effect in 2024.

Griffith said the UK rules could be broader to include decentralised finance.

"It's right to get the basic sorted but only legislation does that," said Charles Kerrigan, a crypto and digital assets partner at law firm CMS. "The industry is still seeing the UK as a place of regulatory uncertainty until we have something on the statute book."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households.
Reuters

Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Residential property prices in Dubai are expected to rise at a slower pace in 2023 after a record year that saw a more than 60% increase in total units sold, according to one of the city's biggest real estate consultancies.
Reuters

Air finance summit tackles jet shortages amid China travel thaw

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Financiers at the centre of a $200 billion industry underpinning airline fleets are meeting in Dublin this week, gambling that China's decision to free travel will accelerate their recovery from a pandemic downturn, while warning of a shortage of jets.
Reuters

Taiwan ready to assist Ukraine with digital reconstruction

VILNIUS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan is ready to help Ukraine upgrade its digital infrastructure in fields such as remote learning as part of rebuilding efforts after the war, the island's Digital Minister Audrey Tang told Reuters.
Reuters

Finland says it could send small number of tanks to Ukraine

HELSINKI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Finland could donate a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if a wider group of European nations also decided to do so, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Reuters

Germany calls on Russia to allow Navalny to receive necessary medical aid

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian authorities should provide "urgent medical assistance" to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose condition is critical in view of inhumane prison conditions and solitary confinement, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
Reuters

Top U.S. lawmaker objects to potential F-16 sale to Turkey

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has told Congress it is preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, sparking an immediate objection from a senior U.S. lawmaker who has long opposed the deal.
Reuters

UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption.
Reuters

UAE pledges to invest $30 billion in South Korea -Yoon's office

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to invest $30 billion in South Korea's industries, South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday, as the two countries seek to expand economic cooperation.
Reuters

Asian shares inch higher, BOJ battles bond bears

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors waited nervously to see whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading.
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy