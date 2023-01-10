Diesel prices dropping 50 cents a gallon at Sheetz
Tractor-trailer drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, thanks to Sheetz convenience stories.
The Altoona-based chain announced on Tuesday that the price of diesel at all locations will be reduced by 50 cents a gallon through the end of the month.
According to Sheetz, a fill-up will save mid-sized trucks $10, full-size trucks $12 and semi-trailers $60.
The price that is displayed at the pump is the final price and reflects the rollback.
Sheetz operates over 665 stores, with many of those locations in the Pittsburgh area.
