Diesel prices dropping 50 cents a gallon at Sheetz

Tractor-trailer drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, thanks to Sheetz convenience stories.

The Altoona-based chain announced on Tuesday that the price of diesel at all locations will be reduced by 50 cents a gallon through the end of the month.

According to Sheetz, a fill-up will save mid-sized trucks $10, full-size trucks $12 and semi-trailers $60.

The price that is displayed at the pump is the final price and reflects the rollback.

Sheetz operates over 665 stores, with many of those locations in the Pittsburgh area.