Shenzhen Kangtai Biological sees 2022 net loss on weaker COVID shot demand

 5 days ago
HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (300601.SZ) reported a net loss in 2022, hurt by waning demand for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The decline from a net profit of 1.3 billion yuan ($191.71 million) in 2021 to net losses of up to 150 million yuan was mainly driven by weaker COVID vaccine demand, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Related
Reuters

China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Reuters

China's Dec home prices fall, more supportive policies likely

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell again in December as COVID-19 outbreaks hurt demand, with Beijing expected to roll out more measures to help sustain the recovery after the dismantling of pandemic curbs last month brightened the outlook.
Reuters

Asian shares inch higher, BOJ battles bond bears

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors waited nervously to see whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Reuters

In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city.
Reuters

U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. investors are looking abroad to capture better stock returns in the coming months, betting European and other international stocks hold more enticing valuations after a long period of U.S. dominance.
Reuters

Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..

Jan 16 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Reuters

Air finance summit tackles jet shortages amid China travel thaw

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Financiers at the centre of a $200 billion industry underpinning airline fleets are meeting in Dublin this week, gambling that China's decision to free travel will accelerate their recovery from a pandemic downturn, while warning of a shortage of jets.
Reuters

Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs.
Reuters

Reuters

