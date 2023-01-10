ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Japanese prime minister's visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy

As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster -- or provide cover for -- that effort, it should be considered on the table.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela to see detained Americans

The US State Department's top official for hostage and detainee issues quietly traveled to Venezuela last month as efforts to bring home Americans wrongfully detained there continue. Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, visited the Venezuelan capital of Caracas shortly before Christmas, a US official and family...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Afghanistan withdrawal investigation launched by top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday requested from the State Department a vast number of documents related to the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking the official launch of the newly Republican-led panel's investigation into the chaotic exit. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high

China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019

A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. "It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China

Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country's east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Reuters

In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy