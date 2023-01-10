Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
Tempus Ex video tech behind new Pepsi-NFL content series
Pepsi and the NFL are collaborating on a new social media content series, Playoff Moments, that will make Pepsi the first partner to offer fans alternate camera angles of iconic plays that weren’t shown on the linear broadcast. SBJ's Joe Lemire notes this new activation leverages Tempus Ex Machina’s Fusion Feed technology that offers fully synced video and data inputs at low latency.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Tech: ESPN innovations keep CFP MegaCast fresh
Welcome to SBJ Tech, the newest addition to SBJ's portfolio of newsletters breaking down the most important stories in sports business. You may recognize my name if you’re a reader of SBJ Power Up (formerly SportTechie Daily), which recaps all of SBJ’s sports tech coverage each morning. This newsletter will hit your inboxes on Wednesday nights and be complementary to my daily newsletter, adding even more insight and analysis around sports tech.
Sports Business Journal
2023 NBA 2K League Draft to be streamed live from N.Y.
The NBA 2K League Draft will return live from N.Y. on January 26. Selected prospects and influencers will be in attendance at the draft, which will begin at 8:00pm ET. The 2K League announced that over 100,000 players tried out for the draft. Additionally, the newest franchise in the league -- NBL Oz Gaming from Australia -- will begin to build their team in the draft.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
traveltomorrow.com
Hologram tech could soon replace zoom meetings
A new holographic technology is making waves to bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds. The original, patented hologram device from Proto M, created by a Los Angeles firm called Proto, was announced last week as a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Digital Health — the second year in a row. “It’s not communication, it’s holoportation,” reads the company’s website, promoting its cutting-edge technology. Proto’s “Epic” human-sized hologram system gives the impression that there is an actual person (or item) within its 2 meters machine, regardless of their geographical location. According to the firm, the Wi-Fi-enabled device can easily be plugged into a standard wall outlet, using a camera, white background and connection.
Sports Business Journal
Morning Hot Reads: Obscured Legacy
The N.Y. TIMES goes with, "She Made History as a Black Basketball Star. Why Won’t Her College Name Its Arena for Her?" The Walter Sillers Coliseum has been the "basketball mecca" of Delta State Univ. since it was built in 1960. The Mississippi school was a "white-only institution" when the arena was built, but it was a Black woman who "made the coliseum famous." Lusia Harris led the school to "three consecutive national championships," yet if one were to visit the coliseum, one might think Harris "never existed." The half-century omission of Harris’s legacy from Delta State’s campus and "from the American consciousness at large reveals that there has never been a shortage of compelling female -- and in particular Black female -- athletic superstars." Their names just "weren’t etched in stone like so many men’s were." Nothing at Delta State is named for Harris, the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball HOF and the "first and only" woman officially drafted by an NBA team. Perhaps a Black woman was "simply too inconvenient and incongruous a hero to the white men who have led Delta State University for the last half-century."
Sports Business Journal
Pepsi, NFL launch social media content series using Tempus Ex's proprietary Fusion Feed technology
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports Business Journal
Cricket tracking and training app innovating sport across the globe
I can't say that I'm the world's most knowledgeable cricket fan, but I enjoyed this piece from my colleague Joe Lemire on Ludimos, a smartphone-based cricket tracking and training app that has been used by more than 19,000 players across 15 countries. Among the team clients are nine national cricket associations, including those in Scotland and the Netherlands, as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore of the Indian Premier League.
Sports Business Journal
NWSL selects Greenfly to support players' soccer media engagement
The NWSL has selected Greenfly to manage its workflow of digital media assets and provide its athletes with photos and videos they can post to their personal social media accounts. Greenfly’s AI-enabled software makes digital content available to team and league social media personnel in real-time and creates individual libraries for each player. The Santa Monica-headquartered company, co-founded by CEO Daniel Kirschner and former Dodgers RF Shawn Green, also works with the NBA, NHL and MLB. NWSL players will have access to digital media through the league’s wire service provider, Imagn, as well as league-owned assets.
Sports Business Journal
Daktronics upgrading video display at Twins' Target Field
Target Field is getting a 75% larger main video display from Daktronics as part of a significant display upgrade at the home of the Twins that will make the stadium’s LED portfolio one of the most extensive in MLB. The main display is part of the 13.1 million LEDs and more than 23,000 square feet of new LED displays being installed at the venue ahead of the 2023 season. The project was estimated last year, when the contract was awarded, to cost close to $22M, with costs being split by the Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority. The star of Target Field’s LED upgrade will be the HDR-capable left field video display that will measure approximately 56.5 feet high by 178 feet wide, more than 10,000 square feet total. Another auxiliary display will be 60% larger than the previous one, and there will be an outfield fence display running 110 feet long and an 800-square-foot bullpen display, all within the seating bowl to add to the game-day experience. Eleven new ribbon displays are being installed, too. The LEDs are in production now at Daktronics’ Brookings, South Dakota and Redwood Falls, Minnesota facilities. Twenty-two of 30 MLB stadiums use Daktronics displays.
Sports Business Journal
ReliaQuest sees increased exposure after picking up bowl sponsorship
ReliaQuest Bowl CEO Brian Murphy said that he was “‘very happy’ with the company’s newfound national exposure” following the Jan. 2 Mississippi State-Illinois game at Raymond James Stadium, according to Jay Cridlin of the TAMPA BAY TIMES. ReliaQuest, a Tampa-based cybersecurity company, “took over the game’s title sponsorship from another Tampa brand, Outback Steakhouse.” The Tampa Sports Authority said that this year’s game drew a crowd of 27,892 and had an "average of 2.2M viewers." Cridlin said that the company is “still digesting the impact of all that media exposure, all the ads and brand mentions and logos.” But Murphy did indicate that around the game, web searches for ReliaQuest were "up 12 times over what would otherwise be expected.” ReliaQuest “inherited the four years remaining on Outback’s title sponsorship.” Now that company will have a full year to plan, Murphy said that it “can think bigger for 2024” (TAMPA BAY TIMES, 1/9).
Sports Business Journal
Formula E selects Portland as host city for annual championship
Formula E has chosen Portland International Raceway as the "sole U.S. stop" for its annual world championship on June 24, according to Shane Kavanaugh of the Portland OREGONIAN. The event will "bring the number of marquee motor races scheduled in the city this year to three," with Formula E scheduled in between NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on June 2-3 and IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland on Sept 3. Portland’s more recent pivot into national and international auto racing "binds the city to a sport that boasts hundreds of millions of fans worldwide." Officials with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city Commissioner Carmen Rubio’s offices have "spent weeks finalizing the deal" to bring Formula E to the city-owned raceway located in North Portland. Portland will become "only the fourth U.S. city to host the racing series," which previously held events in Miami, Long Beach and Brooklyn (Portland OREGONIAN, 1/10).
Sports Business Journal
NBA Team Awards: Warriors lead the way
The Warriors came away with two honors, including Team of the Year, at the NBA Team Sales & Marketing Awards for the 2021-22 season, held last night at the league's annual Sales & Marketing Meetings in Miami. Golden State's Team of the Year honors came for the club's achievements across business. The Warriors last season generated a league record of more than $800M in revenue, according to sources. They led the league in ticketing and partnerships and launched a new private events division. At Chase Center, the team added in-arena mobile ordering in partnership with DoorDash and became the first pro sports team in North America to deploy WiFi 6E. Golden State also led the league in merch sales. It served more than 100,000 Bay Area community members at more than 100 events, while the Warriors Community Foundation announced an annual grants slate of $2.45M split across 66 local nonprofits.
Sports Business Journal
Around the sports tech industry
Multi-faceted production house Roundtable Entertainment is collaborating with the streaming-centric firm Cinedigm to debut the GoPro Channel later this year, with a focus on diverse camera angles and technology. SailGP,as it continues its third season, is now using Oracle NetSuite for financial forecasting. It's the latest collaboration between SailGP and...
Sports Business Journal
Sporttotal brings AI-based sports streaming service into U.S.
German TV and livestreaming company Sporttotal is expanding into the U.S. market with the launch of Staidium ('AI' as a play on words), an OTT platform that will produce automated live sports streams through artificial intelligence-powered cameras developed by Sporttotal. The company’s AI camera system can automatically follow game action, clips highlights, real-time stats, and create graphics packages for streaming live and on-demand sports.
Sports Business Journal
Calvin Klein taps breakout tennis star Alcaraz as face of latest campaign
Calvin Klein has tapped Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz to be the latest face of its "Calvins or nothing" campaign that also recently featured Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke. The current men’s tennis world No. 1 player at just 19, Alcaraz was photographed by Gray Sorrenti in Calvin Klein's signature Modern Cotton, Cotton Stretch and Cotton Classic Underwear, as well as the new Classic Straight denim. Alcaraz was also photographed in select styles from the new Calvin Klein 1996 Underwear collection, which launches next week. Alcaraz -- who won five tournaments in 2022, including the U.S. Open, his first Grand Slam, and two Masters 1000 events -- also has endorsement/sponsorship deals with BMW, Nike, Rolex and racquet maker Babolat.
Sports Business Journal
Morning Hot Reads: Paving A Way
The BOSTON GLOBE looks at how Northeastern men's basketball Dir of Basketball Operations Lauren Tebsherany is "paving a way for women." Tebsherany is essentially Northeastern coach Bill Coen’s "right hand," overseeing "everything from academics to strength training to rehab to travel logistics to compliance, and much more, ensuring that it goes as smoothly as possible." She "doesn’t view herself as a trailblazer," but she "does take pride in paving the way for more women to work with men’s teams." The job is "exhausting, but milestones of all kinds along the way frequently remind her she’s in the right field." Tebsherany acknowledged that working as a woman in a predominantly male field is a "point of pride for her, her family, Coen, and the program."
