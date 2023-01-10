The N.Y. TIMES goes with, "She Made History as a Black Basketball Star. Why Won’t Her College Name Its Arena for Her?" The Walter Sillers Coliseum has been the "basketball mecca" of Delta State Univ. since it was built in 1960. The Mississippi school was a "white-only institution" when the arena was built, but it was a Black woman who "made the coliseum famous." Lusia Harris led the school to "three consecutive national championships," yet if one were to visit the coliseum, one might think Harris "never existed." The half-century omission of Harris’s legacy from Delta State’s campus and "from the American consciousness at large reveals that there has never been a shortage of compelling female -- and in particular Black female -- athletic superstars." Their names just "weren’t etched in stone like so many men’s were." Nothing at Delta State is named for Harris, the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball HOF and the "first and only" woman officially drafted by an NBA team. Perhaps a Black woman was "simply too inconvenient and incongruous a hero to the white men who have led Delta State University for the last half-century."

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO