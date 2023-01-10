Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.

“Unconfirmed reports are surfacing now tonight that Kohberger actually waltzed across the floor of the memorial at the end of November for the four slain students,” said Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace.

Grace’s comments came as viral footage from the students’ memorial supposedly shows a man similar in appearance to Kohberger. The news outlet reports the vigil for the late students, including 20-year-old students Ethan Chapin and Xena Kernodle and 21-year-old students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, took place outside of the William H. Kibbie Activity Center at the University of Idaho.

The news station host’s colleague Laura Ingle responded to her statement in kind. She said, “I have seen the video and there are obviously a lot of people who are paying very close attention to this and the movement of the people as they walk and, as we compare it to the video of Bryan Kohberger being led in and out of a courtroom.”

Though reports of Kohberger’s attendance at the victims’ memorial have not been confirmed, experts state this isn’t entirely uncommon.

Experts Debate Whether Idaho Murder Suspect Actually Attended Victims’ Memorial

As stated, internet sleuths are pretty certain that the Idaho murder suspect attended the memorial of his victims. But, still, reports are not confirmed. That said, experts following the troublesome case have suggested that this practice among killers is not entirely uncommon.

During a recent special, the Fox News host and former prosecutor spoke with psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall. Together, they discussed the suspect’s supposed attendance at the service. While there, Marshal said it is no rare occurrence for criminals to attend memorial services for their victims. Further, she added that detectives will actually comb over memorial sites in search of murder suspects. This is in case the criminal decides to hide in plain sight among a large crowd.

The psychoanalyst said, “This doesn’t surprise me at all. We see this all the time with cases of domestic homicide that we’ve covered where the wife is dead and the husband goes to memorials, passing out flyers.”

In Kohberger’s case, the expert suggested he may have attended the murder victims’ service in order to “revel” in the crime. She claimed the Ph.D. student has been “fascinated” with crime, spending his time in college studying criminology and even distributing questionnaires online about emotional sensations connected to a certain crime.

She concluded, “He’s still reveling in the crime, and he’s self-glorifying the crime.”