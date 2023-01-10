ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399bK9_0k9cvfxx00
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.

“Unconfirmed reports are surfacing now tonight that Kohberger actually waltzed across the floor of the memorial at the end of November for the four slain students,” said Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace.

Grace’s comments came as viral footage from the students’ memorial supposedly shows a man similar in appearance to Kohberger. The news outlet reports the vigil for the late students, including 20-year-old students Ethan Chapin and Xena Kernodle and 21-year-old students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, took place outside of the William H. Kibbie Activity Center at the University of Idaho.

The news station host’s colleague Laura Ingle responded to her statement in kind. She said, “I have seen the video and there are obviously a lot of people who are paying very close attention to this and the movement of the people as they walk and, as we compare it to the video of Bryan Kohberger being led in and out of a courtroom.”

Though reports of Kohberger’s attendance at the victims’ memorial have not been confirmed, experts state this isn’t entirely uncommon.

Experts Debate Whether Idaho Murder Suspect Actually Attended Victims’ Memorial

As stated, internet sleuths are pretty certain that the Idaho murder suspect attended the memorial of his victims. But, still, reports are not confirmed. That said, experts following the troublesome case have suggested that this practice among killers is not entirely uncommon.

During a recent special, the Fox News host and former prosecutor spoke with psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall. Together, they discussed the suspect’s supposed attendance at the service. While there, Marshal said it is no rare occurrence for criminals to attend memorial services for their victims. Further, she added that detectives will actually comb over memorial sites in search of murder suspects. This is in case the criminal decides to hide in plain sight among a large crowd.

The psychoanalyst said, “This doesn’t surprise me at all. We see this all the time with cases of domestic homicide that we’ve covered where the wife is dead and the husband goes to memorials, passing out flyers.”

In Kohberger’s case, the expert suggested he may have attended the murder victims’ service in order to “revel” in the crime. She claimed the Ph.D. student has been “fascinated” with crime, spending his time in college studying criminology and even distributing questionnaires online about emotional sensations connected to a certain crime.

She concluded, “He’s still reveling in the crime, and he’s self-glorifying the crime.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed

Further details have been uncovered regarding the tragic passing of long-time General Hospital star, Sonya Eddy. TMZ has reported that after an ordinary surgical procedure on December 9th, Eddy contracted a severe infection which quickly began to spiral out of control. She was readmitted to the hospital and placed on life support shortly thereafter–but sadly passed away this past Monday night. She was 55 years old.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Miami

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court.  He stands charged with the murder of four students from the University of Idaho: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison "Maddie" Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Investigators say he stabbed them to death in the home the women shared. JUDGE: The maximum penalty for this offense, if you plead guilty or be found guilty is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy