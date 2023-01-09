Hepatic Arterial Infusion Chemotherapy-Administered FOLFOX Delivers Longer DFS Rates in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?
In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
Counterintuitively, cells move faster in thicker fluids. New research on breast cancer cells explains why, and reveals the role that fluid viscosity plays in metastasis.
KXLY
Antibiotic Exposure Positively Linked to IBD Development
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — There is a positive correlation between antibiotic exposure and development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), especially among adults aged 40 years and older, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Gut. Adam S. Faye, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School...
MedicalXpress
Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information with the help of AI
The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient's existing anti-diabetic medicines.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
New eye procedure for those with serious vision problems
NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. Now, there's another possible solution. Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
optometrytimes.com
Long-term metformin use not associated with AMD risk
A multicenter US study revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in...
MedicalXpress
Genetic variant linked with increased risk of anthracycline-related cardiomyopathy
About 60% of childhood cancer survivors have a history of anthracycline exposure, a chemotherapy that is used in the treatment of multiple childhood cancer types. Studies have shown a strong dose-dependent association with anthracycline exposure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
ScienceBlog.com
New drug slows decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s
The investigational drug lecanemab slowed clinical decline in participants with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared with participants who received a placebo, a phase 3 clinical trial has reported. The results of the “Clarity AD” trial of 1,795 participants were published Jan. 5 in...
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint COVID-19 virus's entry and exit ports inside our noses
Somebody just coughed on you. On a plane. At a dinner party. In a supermarket line. If only there were a "morning after" nasal spray that could knock out respiratory viruses' ability to colonize your nose and throat. In a study published January 5 in the print issue of Cell,...
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
2minutemedicine.com
Clinical decision-making strategy improves acute heart failure outcomes
1. A hospital-based strategy to support clinical decision-making and rapid follow-up resulted in a lower risk of death and hospitalization in patients with acute heart failure. 2. These outcome improvements were sustained at up to 20 months of follow-up. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Over 25 million people...
docwirenews.com
Magnesium Intake and Incident CKD
Results of recent studies have suggested an association between low levels of serum magnesium and kidney injury. However, there are few data available on whether dietary magnesium intake is related to kidney function. Hee Byung Koh, MD, and colleagues at the Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Republic of...
