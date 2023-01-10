Read full article on original website
CUB SOCCER FALLS TO MADISONVILLE 1-0 AT BRENHAM TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team dropped their opener in the Brenham Tournament 1-0 to Madisonville yesterday (Thursday). Brenham (4-3) now faces Giddings this (Friday) morning at 10am in a Loser's Bracket game. Giddings is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Lago Vista. Lago Vista faces Madison in a Winner's...
133RD BRENHAM MAIFEST SERENADE SUNDAY
The royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest will be announced tomorrow (Sunday) at the annual Maifest Serenade. The Serenade begins at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie M. Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park. It will reveal this year’s Junior and Senior Maifest courts, as well as their themes and some of the activities planned for Maifest weekend.
133rd MAIFEST ROYALTY ANNOUNCED AT SERENADE
A warm and windy afternoon greeted the Royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest Sunday. The Royalty was announced at the Maifest Serenade Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater at Hohlt Park. Serving as this year’s Junior Royalty are Virginia Kate Priesmeyer and Luke Robert Hyatt. They will...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER 2023-24 CALENDAR, EVALUATE SUPT.
Consideration of next year’s school calendar and the annual evaluation of the superintendent will lead Tuesday’s agenda for the Brenham School Board. Trustees will adopt Brenham ISD’s instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Families were given the opportunity to choose their preferred option for when school lets out for the winter break, and their input will be reviewed by the board.
TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT RETURNING TO BRENHAM
On the heels of their inaugural gathering back in October, the Texas Leadership Summit will be returning to Brenham for another event next week. The Texas Leadership Summit is holding their first event of 2023 on Saturday, January 21, from 9am-4pm at the Barnhill Center. This is the first of...
BLINN BOARD TO CALL TRUSTEE ELECTION
The Blinn Board of Trustees will call for a board election when it meets Tuesday. In the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are several items that pertain to the May 6th election, including an order for the election of trustees representing Precincts 2 and 3 to serve six-year terms; authorizing administrators to execute an election services contract with Washington County and agreements with local government entities for joint elections; and scheduling a drawing to determine the order of candidates on the ballot.
TOMATO & PEPPER PLANT SALE TAKING ORDERS
Order forms are now available for the AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Tomato and Pepper Plant Sale in Washington County. Thirteen varieties of small, medium and large tomatoes are for sale. There are also five different types of peppers, along with three types of jalapeno peppers, two squashes, eggplant, four types of herbs, and new this year, three kinds of cucumbers.
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS ENROLLING NEW SINGERS IN JANUARY
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is now enrolling new singers. The after-school program is registering new singers in grades K-8 throughout the month of January. Participants take part in various musical activities and learn techniques in choral music, choreography, musical theatre and creative movement. Singers in grades K-3 can sign...
BELLVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER AFTER FATAL COLLISION IN JULY
A Bellville woman now faces charges after a fatal crash in July. Austin County Jail records show 49-year-old Jill Dollar McGinty was recently charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. She had been in the Austin County Jail for an unrelated offense when she received the new charge, after information from toxicology reports was released.
LORRIE MORGAN TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER JAN. 26
A Nashville superstar will perform her hits and other great country music at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Lorrie Morgan will take the stage with her band on Thursday, January 26th at 7 p.m. Known as one of the most passionate vocalists of modern times, her performances express a wide range of emotions from heartache to humor.
LIMITED SEATS AVAILABLE FOR THE MALPASS BROTHERS AT THE BARNHILL CENTER SATURDAY
A few select seats remain available for The Malpass Brothers’ concert tomorrow (Saturday) night at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The duo will perform on stage at 7 p.m., playing music rooted in the legacy of iconic country artists like Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams and George Jones. Guests will also hear a few old-time Gospel tunes.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO MEET TUESDAY
Washington County Commissioners will hold their next meeting on Tuesday. First for commissioners to consider is a proclamation declaring January 22nd as Sanctity of Human Life Day in Washington County. This year is the 50th since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade in 1973 that conferred the...
AUSTIN CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
The Austin County Sheriff’s Office says residents should be mindful of a phone scam involving someone posing as an Austin County Sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the individual making the scam calls is telling people they have warrants and demands they pay fines to avoid immediate arrest.
