The Blinn Board of Trustees will call for a board election when it meets Tuesday. In the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are several items that pertain to the May 6th election, including an order for the election of trustees representing Precincts 2 and 3 to serve six-year terms; authorizing administrators to execute an election services contract with Washington County and agreements with local government entities for joint elections; and scheduling a drawing to determine the order of candidates on the ballot.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO