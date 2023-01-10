Read full article on original website
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
St. Louis Cardinals great surprisingly resigns as team’s bench coach
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
theScore
Report: Athletics, Shintaro Fujinami agree to 1-year deal
The Oakland Athletics and Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami have agreed to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Fujinami, 28, was posted by the NPB's Hanshin Tigers in early December after 10 years with the club. He's expected to join Oakland's starting rotation, Passan adds, which currently includes Cole...
World Baseball Classic back in 2023. How will this impact Cardinals, if at all?
Several team members are participating in the event, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
theScore
Report: Jays' Guerrero, Mets' Alonso set 1B arb record with $14.5M deals
Star first basemen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso both avoided arbitration with their respective clubs Friday in record fashion. Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $14.5-million contract for the 2023 season, the team announced, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. His deal came just a few minutes after Alonso avoided a hearing with the New York Mets by inking his own $14.5-million pact, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN.
theScore
Red Sox trade recently DFA'd Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles
The Boston Red Sox have traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez was recently designated for assignment after Boston signed infielder Justin Turner. The 26-year-old has shown elite strikeout stuff throughout his four-year career but has rarely parlayed that into...
theScore
MLB Power Rankings: Where teams stand 1 month before camps open
Welcome to the second edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the offseason. We take stock of each team's winter with a little more than a month to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. 1. Houston Astros. It's good to be the champs. The Astros took care...
