Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire.

With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will be facing when he ultimately does choose to retire.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death. And who chooses death?” Young said on the podcast according to JoeBucsFan.com. “Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out — you know what? — I’m not actually even good at anything else. . . . So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great, like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being you don’t want to — [‘suck’, Brady said] that’s my highest and best use.”

Tom Brady, who has been in that exact situation before and ultimately decided to return to the league, firmly agreed with Young’s take on retirement.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

It’s safe to say they both know exactly how Rodgers is feeling right now.

[ JoeBucsFan.com ]

