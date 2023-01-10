ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

By Kevin Harrish
 5 days ago
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire.

With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will be facing when he ultimately does choose to retire.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death. And who chooses death?” Young said on the podcast according to JoeBucsFan.com. “Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out — you know what? — I’m not actually even good at anything else. . . . So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great, like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being you don’t want to — [‘suck’, Brady said] that’s my highest and best use.”

Tom Brady, who has been in that exact situation before and ultimately decided to return to the league, firmly agreed with Young’s take on retirement.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

It’s safe to say they both know exactly how Rodgers is feeling right now.

Comments / 177

Willie James
5d ago

Rodgers will definitely be back he’s not leaving that amount of money 💰 on the table plus he is addicted to fame

Reply(21)
52
Flying Dutchman
5d ago

Rodgers is good, but certainly not the best in the world.according to Steve Young. When the Packers make the playoffs, they usually falter in the first round. It’s been years, since they won the Super Bowl. I find Rodgers arrogant and smug. To arrogant for a somewhat average career. Great stats, but too many loses in key games.

Reply(11)
25
Mary Choinski
4d ago

Roger’s has been dead the whole last year. ! He thinks he’s worth so much money ! No one is ! He took money out of his team mate pockets !! Made the packers loose some dam good people, cause he wanted more ! Spoiled brats, the world doesn’t work that way !

Reply(1)
9
 

