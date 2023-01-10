Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Allentown Native Wins Golden Globe
(Allentown, PA) -- Allentown native Amanda Seyfried has won another Golden Globe. She received it Tuesday night for best actress in a miniseries for "The Dropout," in which she played Theranos tech founder Elizabeth Holmes. Seyfried also won an Emmy award for that same role. The 37-year-old actress attended William Allen High School in Allentown and graduated in 2003.
Kris and Daniel Fisk remembered by friend
SILKWORTH, Pa. — The bodies of brothers Daniel and Kris Fisk were pulled from Pike Creek Reservoir after they'd been reported missing on January 9. John Yenason, formerly of Dallas, spent many of his teenage years with the two avid outdoorsmen. "That's how when I speak of the difficulties...
There’s a Paranormal Convention at a Haunted Asylum Coming This Spring
Paracon is coming to Pennsylvania in May of 2023.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
lehighvalleynews.com
The Debrief: Behind the scenes of a dramatic Allentown rescue
A potentially deadly workplace accident was averted Wednesday night as emergency crews rescued two construction workers in Allentown. WLVR News anchor, Brad Klein spoke to reporter, Julian Abraham, who was at the scene during the dramatic rescue. This is the first in a new premium series following LehighValleyNews.com reporters. Brad...
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Katie
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Katie is a 13-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua owned by Diane Carroll in Annville. “I fostered Katie when she was just 1 year old due to trouble her previous owner got into...
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
thevalleyledger.com
Nursing Student Receives Hero Award
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) nursing student, Charissa Karcher, received the Everyday Hero Award from Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) this January for her work this past fall 2022. As a part of her program, Charissa is a part of the nursing float pool externship at LVHN. The award is presented to a student for their help on the nursing unit and who takes the most initiative in developing their skills and knowledge within nursing.
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall
Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates National Change a Pet’s Life Day with free adoption
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
biz570.com
Massive growing operation
An international indoor farming company has chosen to locate one of its largest facilities in southern Luzerne County. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, recently announced plans to locate a farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township. An...
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
wdiy.org
‘It’s Going to Change Lives in Our Community’: Leaders Describe Impact of ARP Funding in Bethlehem | WDIY Local News
Pennsylvania lawmakers and local community leaders recently gathered in Bethlehem to talk about the impact of the American Rescue Plan. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. At a recent news conference, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds talked about the impact of the American Rescue Plan – the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill passed in March 2021 – and how the city planned to use its share of the money.
Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend. According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston […]
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate
Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
