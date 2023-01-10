BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College (NCC) nursing student, Charissa Karcher, received the Everyday Hero Award from Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) this January for her work this past fall 2022. As a part of her program, Charissa is a part of the nursing float pool externship at LVHN. The award is presented to a student for their help on the nursing unit and who takes the most initiative in developing their skills and knowledge within nursing.

