Sheetz reduces diesel prices for January

(WHTM) — Sheetz says it will decrease diesel fuel prices at all of its locations that offer diesel through the month of January.

The company is reducing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon from now until Jan. 31, 2023, according to Sheetz.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

The change will result in an average savings of around $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers when their tanks are filled from empty to full, the company says.

Sheetz noted that the offer includes both auto diesel and truck diesel fuel options, and the price displayed at the pump will reflect the change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.