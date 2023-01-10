Read full article on original website
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: What DCF does when a parent disappears
The case of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother who has been missing since Jan. 1 from Cohasset, has gripped the nation for almost two weeks and has given parents reason to question what could happen to their own children if they, too, were to go missing. Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian...
Police investigating stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday. Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked...
Arrest made in Dorchester shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the adult male victim injured and assisted in transporting...
State, local police searching for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She...
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester
The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Police seeking Reyna Morales Rojas, Boston woman missing since Nov. 26
State and local authorities are seeking to locate a Boston woman who has been missing since November, authorities announced this week. Massachusetts State Police detectives are working with the Boston Police Department to find Reyna Morales Rojas. The 41-year-old East Boston woman was last seen on Nov. 26 of last year, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Superintendent: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student dies in crash
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”. “We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends...
Police investigating crash that downed wires in Orleans
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police temporarily closed a stretch of Route 6A in Orleans on Sunday after a violent crash overnight. In a post on Facebook, Orleans police shared a picture of a pickup truck that had slammed into a utility pole. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes...
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
Friends working to keep Walshe children together as investigation continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A close friend of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, says she’s working to keep her children together while the investigation unfolds. The three boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 have been in state custody...
Southborough police: suspect kicked home door in early-morning incident
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department is reminding residents to make sure their homes are secure and report suspicious behavior following an early-morning incident at a Southborough home. At about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14, a resident who lives on Latisquama Road reportedly heard a loud bang on their front...
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
