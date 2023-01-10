The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.

