Read full article on original website
Related
Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
Dana White Responds To People Saying He Didn’t Face Enough Punishment For Slapping His Wife
Dana White answered the media’s question about the apparent lack of punishment he received following the slapping incident. The UFC president insists the only that matters to him is his personal life and whatever happened to his professional life is beyond his control. Despite people still buzzing about the...
Cain Velasquez and Javier Mendez to Start a New Podcast Focused on MMA and Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez will be starting his own podcast alongside American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez in the near future. Mendez recently spoke with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio on YouTube to discuss a multitude of things including Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sudden exit from coaching. Toward the end of the conversation, Mendez revealed that he will be joining the former UFC heavyweight champion for a new podcast that will focus on professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Ariel Helwani Reacts To Dana White’s Own ‘Punishment’ For Wife Slap: ‘Regret Isn’t A Punishment, It’s A Consequence’
Ariel Helwani had a lot to say when it came to Dana White‘s surprise appearance at a UFC media day. Of course, this wouldn’t be the prominent MMA journalist’s first time addressing White’s situation following video of the UFC President slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Weeks after talking to TMZ and facing criticism from Helwani (and many others), White would ‘face the music’ at UFC Vegas 67 media day and answered questions from the press regarding his controversy.
Mike Perry Hopeful He’ll Fight Jake Paul Next Month After Sharing Signed Bout Contract Online
Mike Perry is hoping that a boxing match with Jake Paul will happen in mid-February. Grizzled UFC veteran Mike Perry stepped away from professional mixed martial arts competition after a final bout with Daniel Rodriguez in Apr. 2021. He dropped the fight on the judges’ scorecards and headed out of the UFC with a sole win over Mickey Gall in his last five matches. Perry transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing under the freshly minted BKFC (Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship). He got off to a successful start against Julian Lane in his debut and added another win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Aug. 2022.
Sean Strickland Outlasts Nassourdine Imavov, Earns Unanimous Decision – UFC Vegas 67 Results (Highlights)
Sean Strickland closed out the UFC’s 2022 with a main event clash against Jared Cannonier. On Saturday night, Strickland opened up the promotion’s 2023 with his second-straight main event appearance at UFC Vegas 67. Stepping in on short notice to replace Kelvin Gastelum, Strickland squared off with rising contender Nassourdine Imavov in a 205-pound clash.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 Will Headline UFC 286
Dana White has announced Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is officially taking place at UFC 286 in London. Seven months after becoming the UFC welterweight champion, ‘Rocky’ will defend his title against Usman in an immediate rematch. The former champion was a minute away from retaining the welterweight crown before Edwards shocked the MMA world with a head kick KO.
Raquel Pennington Outclasses Ketlen Vieira By Split Decision – UFC Vegas 67 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a close-fought win over Holly Holm, rising sensation Ketlen Vieira took on Raquel Pennington on the main card of UFC Fight Night 217 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67: Raquel Pennington vs. Ketlen Vieira. Round 1. Vieira misses a low kick. Pennington comes...
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
Umar Nurmagomedov Knocks Raoni Barcelos Out Cold with Slick Left Hand – UFC Vegas 67 Results (Highlights)
Coming off a dominant win over Nate Maness, budding contender Umar Nurmagomedov faced Raoni Barcelos on the main card of UFC Fight Night 217 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 67: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos. Round 1. Barcelos moving ahead. Umar steps in with a...
Chuck Liddell Persists in Challenging Jake Paul to An MMA Showdown
Former MMA champion Chuck Liddell continues to express his desire for a fight with YouTuber turned-boxer, Jake Paul. Despite his retirement from the sport, Liddell is still considered one of the most iconic and feared fighters in the world, known for his devastating knockouts and head tattoos during his reign as light heavyweight champion.
Dana White Announces The UFC Released Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou has parted ways with the UFC. Ngannou’s UFC contract negotiations have come to an end. ‘The Predator’ last fought against Ciryl Gane in January 2022, winning by unanimous decision with a grappling-heavy game plan. Since then, the 36-year-old has been recovering from knee surgery while negotiating with the UFC for more money.
More Details Revealed On The James Krause Betting Scandal
The level of involvement of James Krause in the ongoing investigation into illegal betting practices has gained some new information. Back in November, the MMA betting world was turned on its head. Up until the UFC Fight Night bout that took place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5, betting was a normal part of the sport. Fighters or coaches would often bet on themselves and there was no real problem. After that bout involving Minner and his coach, former UFC fighter James Krause, an investigation was started and fighters were banned. Reportedly, Minner had an undisclosed injury coming into the bout and the betting lines began to shift. As a result, Minner and Krause were suspended but that was only the tip of the iceberg.
Jon Jones Vs. Ciryl Gane Booked For Undisputed Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285 On March 4
Jon Jones is fighting Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in March. Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will face off on March 4 for the undisputed heavyweight championship. The attention of MMA fans was taken away from UFC Vegas 67 as breaking news spread rapidly. A photo of T-Mobile Arena surfaced on social media with a shocking image on the jumbotron. La Seura, a French media outlet, posted a photo of T-Mobile Arena displaying an advertisement for Jones vs. Gane at UFC 285 on March 4.
Watch: Garry Tonon Submits Johnny Nunez Via Kimura In Round 1 At ONE Fight Night 6
Garry Tonon finished Johnny Nunez via kimura submission at ONE Fight Night 6. “The Lion Killer” plans to fight for the lightweight title again. Garry Tonon is proving that he could bounce back and compete for the title once again after his incredible grappling performance at ONE Fight Night 6. “The Lion Killer” needed less than two minutes to tap his opponent Johnny Nunez via a vicious kimura submission.
Daniel Cormier Discusses Aljamain Sterling’s Torn Bicep: ‘Don’t Do An Interim’
Daniel Cormier believes the UFC bantamweight division doesn’t need an interim title. Aljamain Sterling announced earlier this week that he suffered a torn bicep months ago, which he has fought through. When discussing a potential matchup against Henry Cejudo in March, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion said the chances are low.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0