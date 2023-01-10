Read full article on original website
Cuba Man Charged in August Assault
A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Two Salamanca Residents Arrested
Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident
A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
Dispatchers Honored with Display
Emergency dispatchers are being honored by a new display at the McKean County 911 Center in Smethport. On Thursday, the Center unveiled the “Tree of Recognition,” honoring dispatchers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
Bradford Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence
A Bradford man has been sentenced for domestic violence. On Thursday, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was sentenced to 90 months to 180 months in state prison and 2 years consecutive probation as well as necessary treatment, restitution for medical expenses due to the assault, and other terms. Aponte was convicted of...
St. Bonaventure Swim Team Cleans up
Members of the St. Bonaventure Swimming Team helped the city of Olean with some seasonal clean up. Head Coach Mike Smiechowski and almost 50 swimmers and divers helped clean up Union and State streets during a clean-up event. Mayor Aiello was grateful for the assistance mentioning that volunteer programs slow down during the winter months, but litter doesn’t.
Bradford Township Board of Supervisors Special Meeting
The Bradford Township Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday. The Broad of Supervisors are holding the special public meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming solar farm project scheduled to be constructed on Shiloh Road in Bradford. Locals are encouraged to attend the meeting if they have any questions or want more information about the project.
Rew Man Charged After Domestic
A Rew man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman. According to police, 42-year-old Gerald Hatch pointed a gun at a female victim and threatened to shoot her during an argument about money and other women. Hatch then allegedly shoved the woman and dropped the gun which went off but apparently misfired.
Bradford Man Charged with Arson
A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
