Nashville, TN

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

College football rankings: Top 25 returning QBs in 2023 after Spencer Rattler's announcement

Spencer Rattler's decision to remain at South Carolina for the 2023 season means one of the nation's top 25 returning quarterbacks joins a healthy list of signal-callers who are skipping the 2023 NFL Draft for another go-around in the college ranks. Continuing our way-too-early lookahead to next season content this week, it's time to rank quarterbacks and early Heisman favorites at the position.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption

Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

