Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
247Sports
Former 5-star prospect, Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas commits to USC football
USC football has finally landed its impact defensive lineman. The Trojans landed a massive, massive commitment from former five-star defensive lineman and Texas A&M edge rusher transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday. Lucas, an Arizona native, committed to the Trojans off a visit over the weekend. USC also announced that Lucas has officially signed with the program.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
247Sports
2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five
the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits
Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
247Sports
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
2024 four-star safety prospect Fred Gaskin III includes Buffs in top eight
Colorado made the short list for another one of the country's top 2024 defensive back prospects. Fred Gaskin III, out of Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, included the Buffaloes in a top eight he released via Twitter. In addition to Colorado, Gaskin included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn...
College football rankings: Top 25 returning QBs in 2023 after Spencer Rattler's announcement
Spencer Rattler's decision to remain at South Carolina for the 2023 season means one of the nation's top 25 returning quarterbacks joins a healthy list of signal-callers who are skipping the 2023 NFL Draft for another go-around in the college ranks. Continuing our way-too-early lookahead to next season content this week, it's time to rank quarterbacks and early Heisman favorites at the position.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption
Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC lands at No. 1 in way-too-early rankings
The 2022 college football season came to an end on Monday and we won't see teams take the field until late August, but as the saying goes, the show must go on. It's time to look ahead to the 2023 season and with that comes a way-too-early power ranking of teams that reside in the Pac-12.
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
Robert Beal tells Georgia football goodbye, prepares for 2023 NFL Draft
This past offseason, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal decided to come back to Athens for a fifth year as a Bulldog. Now, with his professional aspirations drawing closer, Beal announced on Friday that he will now prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "To the fans, students, faculty, and staff at...
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0